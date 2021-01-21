Gun rights supporters make their way through South Hill heading to Richmond for lobby day

Lobby Day in downtown Richmond looked a little different this year as Second Amendment supporters rolled in to the city to “protect their right to bear arms”.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and new guidelines set by Governor Northam, the event was restructured so that four caravans were started from various locations in the state. Main starting points included Staunton, Fairfax, Hampton, and Emporia with vehicles joining in at sub-locations heading to the Capitol.
Several supporters from South Hill joined in as the caravan from Martinsville made its way to Richmond. South Hill resident Dennis Spence says, “We are law abiding citizens who just want to be left alone, however, our constitutional rights are under attack. The Virginia General assembly has disrupted the lives of law-abiding citizens with the changes to recent laws. Some of these laws will make someone like me a criminal overnight for choosing to maintain what I believe to be my second amendment rights Therefore, many people realize it’s time to speak up to prevent our constitution from being eroded.”
Mr. Spence explained that he had only recently learned about the VCDL and what they do in the past year. “I met some wonderful people from all over the country who were in support of our second amendment rights. I had conversations with many people on the General Assembly. Many of them welcomed us in while others wanted no conversation with us at all. This year some of the same bills that didn’t pass last year will be voted on again. These new laws infringe on our 2A rights.”
Virginia Citizens Defense League is working to prevent gun control on the local level that could, as of July 1, forbid you from carrying in local government buildings, parks, recreation and community centers, and at permitted events and adjacent streets. “If we let localities do this, we will have a massive spider web of gun control across the Commonwealth. That spider web is exactly what the gun-grabbers want. It makes carrying a gun such a headache because you have to know the gun laws of over 193 localities instead of just knowing state law. And it reduces where you can carry. Gun-controllers want to keep expanding that prohibited location lists until gun owners will just leave their guns at home out of pure frustration. It has already happened in the cities of Alexandria and Richmond, emboldening other localities to do the same. The only was to stop it from spreading to your community is to contact your local government officials via email and, optionally, telephone. You need to spread this message to everyone in Virginia that you know. That includes friends, family, neighbors, and everyone at your local gun stores, gun ranges, hunt club, civic group, church, etc.”
The VCDL holds this event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day each year for many reasons. “It marks the beginning of the General Assembly session, many people are off of work for the holiday, street parking in Richmond is free on that day, and Delegates and Senators are in office.”