MacCallum More hosts joint book signing for local authors

MacCallum More Museum and Gardens is holding a joint book signing for Charles Duckworth (Life and Times…the Sky’s the Limit) and Diana Thorpe (MacCallum More Museum & Gardens: A History) on Saturday, April 24th from 1-3 pm in the MacCallum More Museum. Garden Week comes to this area on April 24th, but a Garden Week ticket is not required for the book signing. Those wanting to purchase tickets for the Garden Week Tour may do so by visiting the Historic Garden Week website at https://www.vagardenweek.org/
Charles Duckworth’s book Life and Times…the Sky’s the Limit, recounts his experiences of 90 years in Chase City as family man, businessman, Squadron Commander of the Civil Air Patrol, and 20 years as mayor. His memories are entertaining and sometimes poignant. They are told with an honesty, kindness, and twinkle in the eye that characterize one of Chase City’s, and Virginia’s, foremost citizens. Flying was a large part of Mr. Duckworth’s life and after over 60 years in the air, at the age of 80, he hung up his wings. The highlight of his flying career was being inducted into the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame in 2013.
Diana Thorpe’s book MacCallum More Museum & Gardens: A History summarizes the history of the MacCallum More Museum and Gardens which were started by Chief Justice Edward Wren Hudgins and Mrs. Lucy Morton Hudgins in 1929, and continued by their son Commander William Hudgins. The forward was written by Chief Justice and Mrs. Hudgins’ grandsons who said, …”we think the fixed part of [Uncle Bill’s] vision was the desire to create an oasis of tranquility and beauty in Southside Virginia: a place locals would visit often and be proud of, a place beautiful enough to attract outsiders, to possibly receive regional and even state wide recognition and, most importantly, to endure. He had this vision when few others around him could see it, and he gave this gift to the public upon his death.” The book, with numerous photographs, recounts the story of the family and houses, how the Gardens evolved, and describes the known history of the garden statuary and artifacts in the Museum. The book sells for $14.25, and all proceeds go to MacCallum More Museum and Gardens.
Ms. Thorpe said that “Charles Duckworth’s sharp memory contributed greatly to my book, and I am both pleased and proud that we can hold a joint book signing.”
Books will be available for purchase.