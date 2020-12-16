Sentara receives its initial shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Sentara Healthcare has received its first shipment of 11,700 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, December 14. This vaccine requires two doses spaced three weeks apart. We will receive an additional shipment with the second dose of the vaccine at a later time.
Sentara will make two senior executives available today via WebEx at 2:30PM EST. Vice President of Clinical Effectiveness Mary Morin and Chief Pharmacy Officer Tim Jennings will answer questions from reporters attending the WebEx.
Sentara’s initial supply is limited and vaccines are being shared across the system. Sentara is following recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health and limiting initial vaccine distribution to a priority group that includes emergency department staff, ICUs, COVID patient units, respiratory unit staff and hospital staff who provide services in these areas (e.g., ESD, food service, staff who go into patient rooms), among others.
With the arrival of this first shipment, Sentara will stand up vaccine clinics where the vaccine will be administered to its priority groups in the hospital setting with the highest risk of COVID-19 exposure later this week. We expect additional shipments, but dates are to be determined.
The COVID-19 vaccine is voluntary. Employees are not required to receive the vaccine. All staff will continue to wear proper PPE, including masks, and follow Sentara’s COVID-19 protocols regardless of vaccination status.
The COVID-19 vaccine is not available to the community at this time. Please help us ensure this is made clear, people cannot visit a Sentara hospital and receive the vaccine upon request. We will continue to give you updates as soon as we can on when more supply becomes available.