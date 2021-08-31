Ida to land in Mecklenburg Wednesday afternoon

Hurricane Ida—now downgraded to Tropical Depression Ida—hit Louisiana at approximately 5p.m. Sunday, August 29. The hurricane was rated a Category 4 when it hit land, but it began to rapidly weaken as it moved further inland.
Four have been pronounced dead as a direct result of the storm, and more than a million people are without power in the state of Louisiana. Additionally, the storm has caused $15 billion in insured losses in Louisiana thus far.
As of the 31st, Ida has significantly weakened. The once Category 4 hurricane is now rated a Tropical Depression as it moves northeast on a path to Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland.
Ida is expected to make landfall in Mecklenburg County Wednesday afternoon.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency due to expected heavy rains and flooding along the I-81 & I-66 corridors.
South Boston and Chase City are expected to receive between one and two inches of rainfall. Flash flooding is possible. Wind speeds of up to 8mph are expected, with gusts around 10mph.
Please continue to monitor weather updates at this time.
Be sure to charge your devices ahead of time, and secure any loose items outdoors.