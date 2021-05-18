On the morning of Feb. 15th at 2:09 AM, Co3 and CCRS were dispatched for an unknown problem. Mecklenburg County Communications received a call from an individual not feeling well with possibly 3 others unconscious. The communicator recognized it as a possible Carbon Monoxide related call and passed along the information. Hearing the call dispatched, Sgt. Will Stembridge and Officer Michael Dailey responded to that location. Arriving within a minute, the two officers found a female and male semi-conscious close to the back door. With no regard for their own safety, Sgt. Stembridge and Officer Dailey entered the home and found 2 children unconscious in bed. The officers brought the children outside and laid them in a truck bed as Chief 3 and 34 were arriving. The two officers then returned inside to remove the adult male and female while Chief 3 and firefighters from E34 rendered aid to the children before the arrival of CCRS. All 4 individuals later made a full recovery. Lethal amounts of CO were later discovered in the home. These two officers went above and beyond their job description and are true heroes in our community. For this we thank them and presented them both with a challenge coin from our department. From all of us at Chase City Volunteer Fire Department, thank you for all of the extra that you do for our community!
CCVFD officers save family from carbon monoxide poisoning
- Staff Reports
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Chase City cracking down on unsightly debris in yards
- Mecklenburg youth fishermen excel in state championship
- Virginia’s Individual Income Tax Filing and Payment Deadline is Monday, May 17, 2021
- Spring gardening chores
- Citizens flood Council meeting with Colonial support and concerns
- Masked Reader Initiative nominated for Showcase of Success
- Robert Angus Black
- Carpenter Bees – Good Bug or Bad Bug
- The Pharmacy Connection
- EMPOWER Broadband is on the move… 1000th High-speed Subscriber Connected
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.