Sentara Healthcare awards more than $5 million to support nearly 100 community partners in VA & NC

More than $10 million in investments through Sentara’s 2022 grant cycles are working to advance health equity and create healthier communities
Sentara Healthcare today announced an additional $5 million in funding to support nearly 100 partner organizations throughout Virginia and North Carolina through its Fall 2022 Sentara Cares grant cycle. These investments expand on Sentara’s longstanding commitment to address social determinants of health and promote equitable access to care in traditionally underserved communities – efforts that are strengthened through numerous grassroots partnerships with community and faith-based organizations.
Nearly half of Sentara’s total investments this grant cycle will directly support community-based health equity programs and initiatives centered around housing and behavioral health – two of Sentara’s primary focus areas. More than $1 million has been committed to organizations working to address food insecurity in 2022.
“Addressing the most pressing needs of our communities and improving total health and wellness are the foundation of our mission at Sentara,” said Sherry Norquist, MSN-RN, Sentara director of community engagement and impact. “We are hopeful that through our ongoing investments and collaboration with community partners and faith-based leaders who share our mission, together, we will continue to create opportunities to advance health equity and eliminate disparities in the communities where we live, work, and play.”
For example, Sentara’s ongoing partnership with the Piedmont Housing Alliance, which manages affordable housing units in the Charlottesville region, will allow the organization to boost resident services by adding a Resident Wellness Manager. The partnership will also advance three priority program areas: eviction prevention, healthy food resources and distribution, and a climate justice program for youth. Additionally, Sentara’s investment in the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board will support the development of a Crisis Receiving Center to improve access for individuals seeking behavioral health treatment and to address gaps related to behavioral health needs. Sentara’s partnership with The Arc of Greater Prince William located in Woodbridge, Virginia, is focused on enhancing the health and wellbeing of teens and adults with developmental disabilities by offering expanded wellness programs and activities – both in-person and virtually.
Sentara prioritizes funding for community partners and initiatives that align with the organization’s primary focus areas: behavioral health, housing, workforce training and career development, food security and social determinants of health. The 97 community partners receiving funding from Sentara include:
Hampton Roads
- C. Waldo Scott Center for H.O.P.E. – Newport News, VA
- Child & Family Services of Eastern Virginia, Inc. dba The Up Center – Norfolk, VA
- Envision Lead Grow, Inc. – Norfolk, VA
- Firm Foundation Family Ministries, Inc. – Yorktown, VA
- ForKids, Inc. – Chesapeake, VA
- Friendship Baptist Church – Newport News, VA
- Gloucester Mathews Care Clinic – Gloucester, VA
- Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board – Hampton, VA
- Hampton Roads Community Health Center – Portsmouth, VA
- Hampton Roads Ecumenical Lodgings & Provisions, Inc. – Hampton, VA
- Hearts Full of Grace, Inc. – Virginia Beach, VA
- Hospice House of Hampton Roads – Virginia Beach, VA
- InTouch Community Development Corporation – Newport News, VA
- Jeanna's iFeed – Norfolk, VA
- Judeo-Christian Outreach Center – Virginia Beach, VA
- LGBT Life Center – Norfolk, VA
- Mercy Chefs – Portsmouth, VA
- Mount Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church – Virginia Beach, VA
- Neighborhood – Chesapeake, VA
- New Vision Youth Services, Inc. – Chesapeake, VA
- Norfolk Fire-Rescue – Norfolk, VA
- Primeplus Senior Centers – Norfolk, VA
- Recovery For Life – Virginia Beach, VA
- StandUp for Kids – Virginia Beach, VA
- St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church – Newport News, VA
- The Community Outreach Coalition – Portsmouth, VA
- The Hampton Roads Alliance of Music Professionals – Virginia Beach, VA
- The Links, Inc., Hampton (VA) Chapter – Hampton, VA
- The Metro Ministers Conference of Virginia (MMCVa) – Norfolk, VA
- THRIVE Peninsula – Newport News, VA
- Tidewater Arts Outreach – Norfolk, VA
- Village Family – Norfolk, VA
- Williamsburg Area Faith In Action – Williamsburg, VA
- Williamsburg House of Mercy – Williamsburg, VA
- Y. H. Thomas Community Center – Hampton, VA
- YMCA of South Hampton Roads – Chesapeake, VA
Central Virginia
- All Blessings Flow Inc – Charlottesville, VA
- Central Virginia Legal Aid Society – Charlottesville, VA
- Charlottesville Free Clinic – Charlottesville, VA
- City of Promise – Charlottesville, VA
- Community Climate Collaborative – Charlottesville, VA
- County of Greene, Virginia – Stanardsville, VA
- Elk Hill – Goochland, VA
- Greene Care Clinic – Stanardsville, VA
- Health Brigade (formerly Fan Free Clinic) – Richmond, VA
- Local Food Hub – Charlottesville, VA
- On Our Own Charlottesville – Charlottesville, VA
- Piedmont Housing Alliance – Charlottesville, VA
- Piedmont Virginia Community College Educational Foundation – Charlottesville, VA
- ReadyKids – Charlottesville, VA
- Restoration and Hope House – Charlottesville, VA
- The Bright Stars Program – Charlottesville, VA
- Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities – Richmond, VA
- Virginia Institute of Autism – Charlottesville, VA
Northern Virginia
- CASA, Inc. – Hyattsville, MD
- Global Inheritance – Leesburg, VA
- HireGround, Inc. – Bristow, VA
- Northern Virginia Science Center Foundation dba Children's Science Center – Fairfax, VA
- Northern Virginia Veterans Association – Manassas, VA
- The Arc of Greater Prince William/INSIGHT – Woodbridge, VA
- Workhouse Arts Foundation – Lorton, VA
- Young Invincibles – Washington, DC
Southside Virginia
- Charlotte County Meals on Wheels – Keysville, VA
- Charlotte Learning Center – Charlotte Court House, VA
- Community Educating Others Inc. – South Boston, VA
- Downtown South Boston Farmers Market – South Boston, VA
- Healthy Harvest Community Garden – Halifax, VA
- Main Street United Methodist Church – South Boston, VA
- Recovering Hands – Nathalie, VA
- South Boston Vol Fire Company – South Boston, VA
- Southside Virginia Community College Foundation – Alberta, VA
- The Good Samaritan – South Boston, VA
- Tri River Habitat for Humanity – Halifax, VA
Shenandoah Valley
- Adagio House – Harrisonburg, VA
- AVA Care of Harrisonburg – Harrisonburg, VA
- Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation, Inc. – Weyers Cave, VA
- Blue Ridge Free Clinic – Harrisonburg, VA
- Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham – Harrisonburg, VA
- Central Valley Habitat for Humanity – Bridgewater, VA
- FREE Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment and Endowment – Roanoke, VA
- Our Community Place – Harrisonburg, VA
- Shenandoah Housing Corporation – Harrisonburg, VA
- Shenandoah LGBTQ Center – Staunton, VA
- The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham – Harrisonburg, VA
- The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County – Harrisonburg, VA
Northeast North Carolina
- Albemarle Area United Way, Inc. – Elizabeth City, NC
- Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging – Hertford, NC
- Albemarle Hopeline, Inc. – Elizabeth City, NC
- Beloved Haven, Inc. – Moyock, NC
- Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle – Edenton, NC
- Food Bank of the Albemarle – Elizabeth City, NC
- River City Community Development Corporation – Elizabeth City, NC
- SOULS Ministry – Elizabeth City, NC
Systemwide
- American Diabetes Association – Chesapeake, VA
- EVOLVES – Ashland, VA
- Honoring Choices Virginia – Richmond, VA
- Medical Society of Virginia Foundation – Richmond, VA
Earlier this year, Sentara awarded nearly $5 million in funding to 71 partner organizations working to address social determinants of health. In 2021, Sentara invested $254 million to support Virginia and North Carolina communities, including $23 million in health education and prevention programs, $48 million in teaching and training opportunities for healthcare professionals, $16 million in community giving, and $167 million in uncompensated patient care.
To learn more about the many ways in which Sentara is partnering with the community to improve health equity, visit Sentara’s 2021 Community Engagement and Impact Report. Visit SentaraCares.com for additional information about partnership and funding opportunities with Sentara.