County offices close as COVID cases continue to rise

County offices are closed to the public as COVID numbers are back on the rise.
Mecklenburg County’s case count is currently at 2,722 total, a 102 case increase since last Monday, with 105 hospitalized.
According to the release, offices will be open and services will continue with restrictions on entry. Dropboxes are available and employees can be reached via telephone or email communication.
All county libraries will remain open. Wearing a mask and practicing social distancing restrictions are encouraged.
Mecklenburg County Courts will continue to operate normally. Circuit Court Clerk Michelle Gordon says, “We have glass installed at our front window and Plexiglas dividers within the office to create barriers between employees and the public; these also separate employees from each other. We have hand sanitizer readily available and frequent cleaning is done to all surfaces. Everyone entering the building will be screened by security with the standard COVID questions and temperatures will be checked before entry will be granted. Everyone in the building is required to wear a mask.”
Main causes for concern with the variant strains are how rapidly they spread and the threat of more strains of variants developing. The CDC is now recommending wearing facemasks again in public, vaccinated or not, maintaining social distancing guidelines, avoiding large crowds, and washing your hands frequently.