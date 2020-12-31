VCU Health changes to visitor policy and valet parking

As of December 22, VCU Health is reducing the visiting hours for hospitalized adult non-COVID-19 patients: One visitor per day, 18 years or older, is permitted per patient between noon – 8 p.m. We kindly ask that patients limit their one visitor per day to the same person for the duration of their hospital stay.
Professional doulas are recognized as members of the care team and are not included in the visitor count. Our patient care philosophy depends greatly on engaging family and friends to be part of the healing process. As the number of COVID-19 cases in central Virginia grow, VCU Health is taking added precautions to keep visitors, patients and employees safe.
Current inpatient visitation policy at a glance:
- Inpatient visitation can occur between noon – 8 p.m.
- Exceptions are adult patients in the Labor & Delivery and Mother Infant Unit: Inpatient visitation for these patients can occur between 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- One visitor per day, 18 years or older.
- Entry points for inpatient visitors will be limited to the Gateway and Critical Care Hospital entrances. Please bring an I.D.
- Visitors are required to wear a visitor badge, provided by the information desk, at all times while on site.
- Visitors must stay in the patient room for the duration of the visit and are required to wear a face mask at all times.
- There is no visitor re-entry on the same day. Once visitors leave, they will not be permitted until visiting hours begin the following day.
- For non-COVID-19 patients who are at the end of life: The number of visitors is determined by the patient’s care team.
- COVID-19 positive patients at the end of life are allowed one adult visitor, 18 years of age or older. No other restrictions are in place.
Visiting cancer patients? For information on visiting cancer patients, including bone marrow transplant patients, please visit the Massey Cancer Center.
Visiting pediatric patients? For our visitation policy for pediatric patients, please visit Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
Outpatient visitation
For those with appointments:
- Only patients with verified appointments may enter our hospitals and clinics. Appointments will be verified at entry screening stations.
- For adult patients with verified appointments: One support person, 18 years or older, will be permitted to accompany them to their appointment.
- For pediatric patients with verified appointments: Two accompanying adults, 18 years or older, will be permitted per patient.
- Both the patient and support person will be required to wear a wristband after the appointment is verified. They must have wristbands visible at all times while onsite.
- Patients and accompanying individuals must wear a face mask at all times. Face masks must cover both nose and mouth.
Emergency Department (ED) patients:
- One adult visitor, 18 years or older, is permitted once the patient is roomed.
- Pediatrics: Two adult visitors are permitted during the ED stay.
In this difficult and unprecedented time, we know showing love and care is of the utmost importance, and our teams are committed to providing safe and compassionate care.
Even if you cannot be physically with your loved one in the hospital, please know that they still need you – and VCU Health wants to help you to stay in touch. VCU Health is providing technology, such as iPads and phones, through a virtual visit program to patients with limited access to digital technology to encourage FaceTime, text message and Zoom conversations with their loved ones.
We appreciate your understanding during these uncertain times. Learn more about our updates to clinical services and appointments.
Valet parking
- Gateway valet opens for surgeries only at 5 a.m.
- The Ambulatory Care Center valet opens for surgeries only at 5:30 a.m.
Massey Cancer Center parking
Valet parking at North Hospital for VCU Massey Cancer Center outpatient care is open.
If you are arriving for an outpatient appointment, radiation or infusion treatments, please go to the North Hospital entrance at 1300 E. Marshall Street. From there, you may either valet park or self-park. Valet parking is free for outpatient cancer visits.
If you choose to self-park, you will be directed to the nearby VCU Medical Center Patient and Visitor Parking Deck at 529 N. 12th Street. Valet staff will be available in the deck to assist those with wheelchairs, if needed, and direct you from the parking garage to the entrance of North Hospital and your appointment.
Upon entry, all patients and visitors must undergo screening for COVID-19 and wear a face mask at all times. Face masks must cover both the nose and mouth.