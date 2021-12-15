Supervisors delay solar ordinance decision

A public hearing was held Monday to discuss an amended ordinance to Article 20, Solar Ordinance.
The proposed amendment places the following qualifiers on ‘large-scale’ solar facilities:
It shall be located outside any identified growth boundary and not within one mile of any town boundary.
The area within which construction, material storage, grading, and relative activities for the utility-scale facility occurs shall be no more than 500 acres.
A utility-scale solar facility shall not be located within two miles of another approved or constructed utility-scale facility in order to mitigate impacts related to the scale of use.
Utility-scale solar facilities shall be located on brownfield and not on prime agriculture land.
It also places the following qualifiers on ‘small-scale’ solar facilities and community solar facilities:
It shall be located outside any identified growth boundary and not within one mile of any town boundary.
The area within which construction, material storage, grading, and relative activities for the small-scale facility/community solar occurs shall be no more than 50 acres.
A small-scale facility/community solar shall not be located within two miles of another approved or constructed small-scale facility/community solar in order to mitigate impacts related to the scale of use.
Small-scale facility/community solar shall be located on brownfield and not on prime agriculture land.
County Attorney Russell Slayton—through emails with Wayne Carter—expressed his dismay with the language used in the proposed amendment. He recommended that the Board first change the language of the amendment by discontinuing “large-scale” and “utility-scale” interchangeable usage as only “utility-scale” is properly defined in the section. Consistency is key. He also expressed issue with the term “growth boundary” as it is also not previously defined.
During public comment, Joyce French also expressed concerns with the language in the proposed amendment. “At a minimum, all terminology needs to be reviewed, edited, and clarified,” she stated.
Board members Claudia Lundy and Tom Tanner ultimately voted to delay the decision due to the unclear language presented before the board. Lundy stated, “We need to get the language straight…because we’re sending out the wrong message. Get it straight first! Then vote on it.”
Several members of the public consider this an issue of personal property rights, wherein the Board is imposing on those rights. In fact, Blake Cox with Virginia Land and Liberty Coalition brought a signed petition with fifty signatures of countymen who opposed the proposed ordinance and shared why they think, “property rights should be upheld and solar projects should be permitted in Mecklenburg County.” He read the following three:
Elizabeth Crabtree: “It’s their land, they worked to have it, and they should be given the right to use their land as they wish as long as they aren’t breaking any laws and that this will help their income. They should be able to pursue their dreams, and it may even help the county of Mecklenburg.”
Jacklyn Greene, “I feel like if you own the land you are living on, you should be able to have the right to do whatever you feel with it. No one should have say over it besides yourself. People work hard to purchase their land and their homes, therefore the only one that should speak over your property is yourself.”
Bill McBride “I believe land on which I pay taxes should not be precluded from any legal activities, especially if neighbors or adjacent owners do not have a problem with that activity.” This petition has been signed by over 50 people here in Mecklenburg County.
Greg Gordon of Clarksville also shared his concern that, “these zoning ordinance amendments in essence are stripping away the opportunity for the landowners in this county to have a fair chance to have their projects heard objectively."
Chase City’s Mayor also made an appearance Monday night to represent the town’s concern over the amendment. After speaking with the Town Council, it was decided that Chase City is in favor of landowners’ ability to figure out what they want to do with their own land. “We don’t want to see the restrictive language that we see in this proposed amendment. What we want to see is the Special Exception processes being used…We have appreciated the opportunity to work with Long Road Solar and discuss this with them, and we appreciate companies that take the time to hear citizens’ input…” He continued, “We would like to see the opportunity to be able to have those kinds of conversations, not anything that says it’s a forgone conclusion that solar’s not happening in Mecklenburg County anymore.”
However, other locals think differently of this point. “Property rights are important and integral to a free and prosperous society. Some individuals assume that questioning the viability of a large-scale, industrial solar facility equates to denying property rights.
“The words, ‘as long as you’re not affecting other people’ are key to the constitution that we have and the rights that it recognizes. The presumption that large-scale industrial solar facilities won’t affect other property owners and customers of electricity is myopic at best and misleading at worst,” Brandon Estes stated. He continued, “Energy production facilities connect to the power grid of which supplies power to everyone connected to it. The reliability of that power being delivered affects the customers. Large-scale construction sites that fail to contain runoff of topsoil affects local rivers, tributaries, ecosystems as well as with silt, which ruins soil quality for future use of land. The inefficiencies introduced to the power grid cause fossil fuel plants to constantly spin up and down to pick up the slack of the inconsistent power output of solar sites which results in fossil fuel plants dispensing more carbon into the air than if solar sites were not connected to the grid.”
Estes also brought up that the disposal of and end-of life consequences of solar farms have not been properly thought through. He stated, “solar panels and batteries are volatile and toxic to the environment and by law cannot be disposed of in the state of Virginia.”
Most comments against the ordinance boiled down to previous and current issues with running solar farms. Judy Brothers—with the Friends of the Meherrin River—stated, “I want to bring to your attention Butchers Creek and the silting issues there that’s putting a plume out into the Kerr Lake every time it rains. We have Bluestone’s silting issues and erosions issues; that’s nothing new to these solar sites.”
On this, Laura Wilson with Dominion Energy shared, “Based on our experiences with building projects, we’re updating—we have updated—our storm water control restrictions; we’ve decided now, wherever possible, we’re going to use natural buffers. We’re telling land-owners not to clear the boundaries of their parcels before we build even if they’re a timber operation.”
Naturally, some citizens still have reservations about how future solar farms will effect the land.
Skyler Zunk, an activist with Conservatives for Clean-Energy Virginia brought up that clean energy could be a factor in bringing future business to the county. For large companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Adobe, clean-energy could be a deciding factor for expanding to Mecklenburg. He stated, “This ordinance that you’re proposing, puts a big old ‘Closed for Solar, Close for Business’ sign on Mecklenburg County. I’d urge you guys to proceed with caution. Have you asked Microsoft leaders what they think of this proposed ordinance? Have you asked economic development authorities across the state what their thoughts are and what this could mean?…The special exception process works. You guys give thumbs up and thumbs down at every opportunity that you have to consider a project. I urge you to reject these ordinances; they’re bad news. And please continue with special exception process where you guys have that ultimate say.”
The Board voted to delay the decision for now, in favor of rewording the amendment so that they can present the county with a clearer picture of what the proposal entails, and perhaps to mull over some of the points made at this month’s meeting.
They voted similarly regarding the amendment to the comprehensive plan.