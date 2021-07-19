The Lake Gaston Weed Control Council has scheduled the next two Lyngbya treatments by Aqua Services. They begin treatment on July 19, 2021, and the week of August 16, 2021. The products used are Captain XTR, Cutrine Ultra and AMP. There are not any swimming, irrigation or fish consumption restrictions with the products being used for treatment.
For more information, please visit Aqua Services website: www.asilakemanagement.com. Or call: 1-888-669-3337/1-256-582-9101.
This is the Fourth and Fifth treatments for 2021.
Please visit the interactive map for treatment areas at the Lake Gaston Weed Control Council website: lgwcc.org. Located under the 2021 Lyngbya Treatment Sites.