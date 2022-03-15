Grand jury indicts 13 in February

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury has indicted 13 individuals in February. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Anthony Bell of South Hill is charged with strangulation and assault and battery of a family member.
Wallace Jackson of LaCrosse is charged with grand larceny and stealing property with the intent to sell.
Janell Bacon of Brodnax is charged with grand larceny and stealing property with the intent to sell.
Leon Minor of Bracey is charged with felony DWI having been previously convicted and driving on a suspended license endangering the life of another.
Don Brooks of Boydton is charged with grand larceny.
William Compton of Bracey is charged with felony possession with the intent to distribute on or near school property.
Michael Robinette of Chase City is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Carl Lewis Carden of South Hill is charged with felony embezzlement.
Steven Endicott of South Hill is charged with providing a false statement on a criminal history consent form for the purpose of purchasing a firearm.
Davon Evans of Chase City is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Daniel Lopez of Davenport, IA is charged with felony embezzlement, two counts of stealing property with the intent to sell, and one count of selling stolen property.
David Stanley, Jr. of Montpelier, VA is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
John Scardina of Rolesville is charged with four counts of forgery.