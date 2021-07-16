The following Mecklenburg County graduates have earned Dean’s List honors at their respective colleges:
From Hollins University: Leslie Walker of Baskerville, VA.
From Bucknell University: Lily Parker from Boydton, VA has achieved Dean's List status for the Spring 2021 semester.
From Alderson Broaddus University: Brendan King of Chase City, Virginia has been named to the Dean’s List.
To attain this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale.
Hollins is an independent liberal arts university offering undergraduate education to women, selected graduate programs for men and women, and community outreach initiatives.
Its distinctions include a nationally ranked creative writing program, one of the oldest study abroad programs in the country, and extensive internship opportunities.
Located in Lewisburg, Pa., Bucknell University is a highly selective private liberal arts university that offers majors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and social and natural sciences, along with broad opportunities outside of class, to its 3,600 undergraduates.
Graduate programs are available in select disciplines. Students benefit from a small student-faculty ratio of 9:1, personal attention from faculty, leadership opportunities, and excellent graduation rates and career outcomes.
Alderson Broaddus University is an independent institution of higher learning, affiliated with the West Virginia Baptist Convention and American Baptist Churches USA, committed to serving the region as an academic, cultural, and religious resource, with programs based on a liberal arts foundation.
The mission of AB is to provide students with the highest quality education, striving to prepare students to succeed in their chosen disciplines and to fulfill their roles in a diverse society as well-rounded and responsible citizens.
Since its founding in 1871, AB has been a leader and innovator in higher education, with accolades in the health and natural sciences. Alderson Broaddus University stands out as one of the most innovative health education providers in Appalachia, pioneering the nation's first baccalaureate physician assistant program of its kind in 1968 and a post-baccalaureate physician assistant master's degree program in 1993, and West Virginia's first four-year Nursing program in 1945.
AB is located on a historic hilltop in Barbour County in Philippi, West Virginia. The University is rooted in historic and continuing relationships with the American Baptist Churches in the U.S.A. and the West Virginia Baptist Convention.
For more information about AB, visit www.ab.edu.
The following students have graduated from Shenandoah University’s May Commencement ceremony:
Kayla Puryear of Nelson, VA
Peyton Clary of Bracey, VA.
Jared Thomas of La Crosse, VA
Congratulations to Shenandoah University’s May 2021 graduates!
Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education.
With nearly 4,000 students in more than 200+ areas of study in seven different schools, Shenandoah promotes a close-knit community rich in creative energy and intellectual challenge.
Shenandoah students collaborate with accomplished professors who provide focused, individual attention, all the while leading several programs to be highly nationally ranked.
Through innovative partnerships and programs at both the local and global level, there are exceptional opportunities for students to learn in and out of the classroom.
Shenandoah empowers its students to improve the human condition and to be principled professionals and leaders wherever they go.
For more information, visit su.edu.