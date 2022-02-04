Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative named Top  Virginia Employer Five Years in a Row

For the fifth consecutive year, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC) has been named one of the “Best Places to Work in Virginia” by Virginia Business magazine and Best Companies Group. This year saw over two hundred applications from organizations across the state, with the top 100 being selected based on surveys conducted with the companies and their employees.
Employee surveys benchmarked companies on a list of core values: leadership and planning; corporate culture and communication; role satisfaction; work environment; relationship with supervisor; training and benefits; pay; and overall engagement.
“It is very gratifying to once again be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Virginia,” MEC President and CEO John C. Lee, Jr., said. “We were first added to this list of exceptional companies in 2018 and are honored to have been chosen each year since. I am most proud of this honor as it is primarily based on feedback from our employees. We highly value each of our dedicated employees and we’re grateful that they view MEC as a great place to work.”
This statewide awards program is designed by Virginia Business magazine and Best Companies Group to identify and recognize the best places of employment across Virginia. To be considered for participation, companies fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
- Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;
- Be a publicly or privately held business;
- Have a facility in the state of Virginia;
- Have at least 15 employees working in the state of Virginia; and
- Be in business a minimum of 1 year.
The application consisted of a two-part survey to determine the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The first part evaluated each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, which accounted for 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the overall employee experience, which was worth 75 percent of the overall evaluation. The combined scores were then tallied to determine the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process; this included analyzing nominee surveys and utilizing it expertise to compile the final ranking.
“I became part of this Cooperative 14 years ago, and I cannot adequately express how proud I am of this recognition … and my association with Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative,” Lee added. “This award stems from teamwork, which is far more than a trendy phrase at MEC. It is the result of our Board, our management team and our employees all having ownership in the mission of MEC: to provide services and create opportunities to enhance the quality of life and to meet the needs of our membership.”
Lee closed by stating, “We serve families, farms, businesses, and industries and we remain ever vigilant in successfully addressing the needs of those we serve. Ultimately, the relationship with our membership and the trust they convey upon us is the foundation that makes MEC a great place to work.”
Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative was created in 1938 and is the not-for-profit energy provider to over 31,000 meters located in portions of the Virginia counties of Brunswick, Charlotte, Greensville, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Pittsylvania, Southampton and Sussex and the North Carolina counties of Granville, Person, Northampton, Vance and Warren. It is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative, headquartered in Chase City with district offices in Gretna, Emporia, Chase City and Bracey. It is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information, visit meckelec.org.
For more information on the Best Places to Work in Virginia program, visit BestPlacesToWorkVA.com.