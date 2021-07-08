New gun control and voting laws enacted July 1

Virginia brought a plethora of new laws into affect July 1 after they passed in the 2021 General Assembly Special Session. Legislation includes the legalization of marijuana, an expansion to voter access, and the abolishment of the death penalty in the Commonwealth. A selection of the laws enacted this past Thursday are as follows:
Alcohol
The Virginia General Assembly previously approved a law that allows restaurants to offer curbside to-go alcoholic drinks. House Bill (HB) 1845 allows restaurants to continue offering this service through January 1, 2022.
Similarly, HB 1879/Senate Bill (SB) 1299 extends the effective date of a previously signed bill allowing licensed businesses to sell wine and beer off premises from July to January 1, 2022.
Animal Care & Control
SB 1412 prohibits anyone previously convicted of animal cruelty from serving as an owner, staff member, or caregiver for a pet shop or commercial dog breeders. It also prohibits pet shops from selling or giving a dog for adoption to someone before obtaining a statement that they have not been convicted of animal cruelty.
Criminal Offenses
HB 1936 creates a degree of punishments that correspond to the severity of a robbery. For example, anyone who causes serious bodily harm to another while committing a robbery will be dealt a Class 2 Felony; anyone who commits robbery with the use of a firearm is guilty of a Class 3 Felony and so on.
HB 2263/SB 1165 abolishes the use of the death penalty in Virginia. In an article written in March 2021, it was explained that the two men currently on death row in the state have had their sentences changed to life in prison without the possibility for parole. Virginia is the first state in the South to abolish the death penalty.
SB 1138 provides that anyone diagnosed with an STD who then engages in sexual behavior that would pose a risk of transmission with the intention of transmitting the infection is guilty of sexual battery punishable as a Class 6 Felony.
Domestic Relations
HB 1852 creates The Uniform Collaborative Law Act, which provides a framework for collaborative law. Collaborative Law is entered into voluntarily when clients are reaching a resolution for family or domestic law matters such as divorce, adoption, and child custody.
SB 1184 allows for a parent anticipating possible detention, incarceration or deportation to petition the court for approval of a standby guardian for the child.
Elections
SB 1148 changes the date of the June primary from the second Tuesday in June to the third Tuesday in June.
Freedom of Information
HB 2004 adds criminal investigative files to the types of law-enforcement and criminal records required to be released in accordance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
Guns
HB 1992 prohibits a person that has been convicted of assault/battery of a family member from purchasing, possessing, or transporting a gun. This prohibition expires three years after the date of conviction.
HB 2295/SB 1381 makes it a Class 1 Misdemeanor for anyone to carry a firearm or explosive material within the Capitol of Virginia, Capitol Square, or any building owned or leased by the Commonwealth.
Insurance
HB 1896/SB 1276 removes the prohibition on the provision of abortion coverage. Health insurance providers will now be allowed to cover abortion services, but will not be required to.
Labor & Employment
HB 1985 establishes that COVID-19 causing the death or disability of a health care provider is an occupational disease compensable under the Workers’ Compensation Act. The law also establishes caveats for those health providers who willingly did not receive a vaccine and in turn caught COVID-19.
HB 2207/SB 1375 also establishes that COVID-19 causing the death or disability of a firefighter, emergency medical services personnel, law-enforcement officers, correctional officers, or regional jail officers is an occupational disease compensable under the Workers’ Compensation Act.
Local Government
HB 1778 grants local governments authority to remove clutter from a property when deemed necessary after reasonable notice has been provided for the owner of the property.
Marijuana
HB 2312/SB 1406 eliminates criminal penalties for simple possession of marijuana up to one ounce by those 21 years and older. It also creates the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority, and other regulatory agencies to establish licensing structures for the cultivation, manufacture, wholesale and retail sale of marijuana.
Motor Vehicles
HB 2138 authorizes the DMV to issue identification privilege cards for citizens.
Natural Resources
HB 1902 prohibits food vendors from serving prepared food to customers in a single-use polystyrene food container. The law also requires certain chain restaurants to stop using these containers by July 1, 2023, and sets the date for compliance for all food vendors to July 1, 2025.
HB 2159 prohibits individuals 16 years and up from intentionally releasing non biodegradable balloons outdoors. Persons convicted of this violation are liable for a civil penalty up to $25 per balloon.
Public Education
HB 1790/SB 1132 establishes that public schools can declare an unscheduled remote learning day in the event of severe weather conditions or similar emergency circumstances resulting in the closing of the school.
HB 1904/SB 1196 establishes that teachers, principals, and superintendents must take a cultural competency evaluation. The law requires that anyone seeking initial licensure or renewal of a license from the Board of Education must complete instruction or training in cultural competency; anyone with an endorsement in history and social sciences must also complete instruction in African American history as prescribed by the Board.
HB 2299/SB 1288 requires the Department of Education and Board of Education to develop new policies and procedures—as well as modify existing policy and procedures—to improve the administration and oversight of special education in the Commonwealth.
SB 1257 modifies school personnel requirements to require each school board to have at least three specialized student support positions, including school social workers, school psychologists, and school nurses per 1,000 students.
SB 1303 requires each school board to offer in-person instruction to each student enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools for at least the minimum number of required instructional hours.
Social Services
SB 1328 creates the State-Funded Kinship Guardianship Assistance program to facilitate child placements with relatives and ensure permanency for children.
Special License Plates
The fee for the issuance of special license plates for retired members of the Virginia National Guard has been removed.
The authorization for certain special license plates no longer issued due to low plate sales, expired authorizations, or inability to issue is repealed.
The existing special license plate for supporters of Ducks Unlimited is changed from nonrevenue-sharing to revenue-sharing.
Taxation
SB 1130 provides that one motor vehicle of a veteran who has a service-connected, permanent disability is exempt from local taxes.
Technology
HB 2031 prohibits law enforcement agencies from purchasing or deploying facial recognition technology unless it is expressly authorized by statute. It also prohibits any law enforcement agencies currently using facial recognition technology from continuing use without authorization.
HB 2307/SB 1392 establishes a framework for controlling and processing personal data in the Commonwealth. The law outlines responsibilities and privacy protection standards for data controllers and processors located in the Commonwealth. The law does not apply to state or local governmental entities and contains certain exceptions for types of data and information governed by federal law. The law grants consumer rights to access, correct, delete, and obtain a copy of personal data and to opt out of the processing of personal data for purposes of targeted advertising, the sale of personal data, or profiling of the consumer.
Trade and Commerce
HB 2250/SB 1379 prohibits a cosmetics manufacturer from conducting animal testing.
Traffic Regulations
HB 1846 eliminates the provision that prohibits a driver from operating a vehicle while using a wireless communication device. Handheld communication devices are still prohibited under Virginia law.
HB 2262 requires drivers to change lanes when overtaking a bike when the lane of travel is not wide enough for a three foot space between vehicle and bike.
SB 1335 eliminates provisions prohibiting a person with a learner’s permit or provisional driver’s license from operating a vehicle while using a wireless communication device. Handheld communication devices are still prohibited under Virginia law.
Transport
HB 1801 increases the minimum fine for littering from $250 to $500.
Voting
HB 1888 makes various reforms to absentee voting in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The law requires certain actions to be taken to process absentee ballots returned before the day of an election, including verifying the correct completion of the voter affirmation statement, and provides for an opportunity for an absentee voter to make corrections to the statement in certain circumstances. The law requires the establishment of drop-off locations for the return of voted absentee ballots. Additionally, a central absentee voter precinct is required to be established in each locality. The law requires a ballot marking tool with screen reader assistive technology to be made available for absentee voters with a print disability. Restrictions on the availability of absentee voting for first-time voters who registered by mail are repealed.
HB 1921 clarifies that any voter with a permanent physical disability, temporary physical disability, or injury is entitled to vote outside of the polling place. The law further provides that during a declared state of emergency related to a communicable disease of public health threat, any voter is entitled to vote outside of the polling place. The law requires that the area designated for voting outside of the polling place be clearly marked and instructions on how the voter is to notify an officer of election of his request to vote outside of the polling place be prominently displayed.
HB 2081 prohibits any person from knowingly possessing a firearm within 40 feet of any building used as a polling place. The law further provides that no person shall knowingly possess a firearm within 40 feet of a meeting place for the local electoral board while it meets to ascertain the results of an election or any place used as the setting for a recount. A violation of this law is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
A full list of the new laws that went into effect July 1 can be found on the Governor’s website.