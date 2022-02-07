Mecklenburg troopers join the ranks of Virginia State Police

RICHMOND, Va. – Residents of Mecklenburg and Augusta counties and the city of Lynchburg were among the 58 new Virginia State Police (VSP) Troopers who officially graduated on Friday. During the 135th Basic Session’s 27-week tenure at the VSP Academy, trainees received instruction in more than 100 different subjects spanning hundreds of hours. Academy training includes such areas as crime scene investigation, survival Spanish, judicial procedures, self- defense, cultural diversity and firearms.
Trooper Jonathan Y. Bazil, 36, of the city of Lynchburg, will begin his VSP career in Charles City County.
Trooper Griffin D. Martin, 22, of Mecklenburg County, has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology and Sociology from Virginia Tech and begins his VSP career in Cumberland County.
Mecklenburg County resident, Trooper Robert D. Morris, 23, has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology and Sociology from Virginia Tech. He heads to the Henrico / Richmond area for his first duty assignment.
Trooper Alexander B. Wallace, 22, of Augusta County will begin his VSP career in Orange County.
These new Troopers will report to their individual duty assignments the week of January 31, 2022. For their final phase of training, each Trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.
