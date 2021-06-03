Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital opens Phase One of the Labor, Delivery, Recovery and Postpartum unit

On May 25th 2021, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital opened phase one of the Labor Delivery Recovery and Postpartum unit (LDRP). Terarar Gayles was the first patient to enjoy this new space along with her new daughter, Ah’Mirror Woods. “Not having to move rooms in this new unit gives me more time to bond with my baby, the care has been very good as well”, says Terarar Gayles. All of her children were born at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, so she truly can compare the old and new space.
“Opening of the LDRP renovation is the first exciting step to aligning our exceptional care with exceptional facilities. We are all so excited to welcome our patients into this new space as they welcome new additions to their families”, says Carla Sanford, Clinical Manager, LDRP Unit.
As the renovation continues the excitement builds. In the Fall of 2021 we hope to have the entire renovation completed. This new mother, baby and family unit will transform the experience moms and families have when delivering their baby. The new space ensures that the birth experience and first days as a mother include quality care in a state-of-the-art unit that provides a safe, supportive environment for the new family. New mothers and their family members will stay in one spacious room, allowing them to settle in and get comfortable as they welcome their bundle of joy into the world.