Financial aid applications down across Southern Virginia; SVHEC, EOC planning Financial Aid Saturday event in response

The Daily Press recently reported that the number of completed applications for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) has dropped since last year, noting that numbers were down 8.2% nationwide, and in Virginia, the drop was slightly steeper at 8.7%.
The decline is considerably higher regionally, with the number of students completing the FAFSA showing a decrease ranging from 15% at Randolph-Henry High School in Charlotte County to 22% at Chatham High School in Chatham and 39% at Bluestone High School in Mecklenburg County. According to studentaid.gov’s data center, as of April 9th 36 Bluestone High students had submitted the FAFSA form compared to 59 students who’d submitted the form by the same date last year.
However, it’s not too late to apply. Numerous sources of funding for college remains available, and extended deadlines have been put in place for applications and financial aid in consideration of Covid-19. Help in finding and securing these funds is available for local students and adults through the TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) at Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC).
To assist students who have not already done so to take advantage of this available funding, the TRIO EOC team will host “Financial Aid Saturday: Get Money for School” on April 24 and May 8. The events will take place on the SVHEC campus from noon until 3 p.m.
Financial aid and college representatives will be on-site to help students complete the FAFSA form, start the college enrollment process, apply for scholarships, and supply information on SVHEC job training programs.
Camille Younger, Education Specialist for TRIO EOC, urges current, potential or transfer college students to attend.
“We are here to help students take advantage of every opportunity available to them,” Younger said. “We offer a full array of programs and we will help a student throughout the whole educational process. Our program, and this event, is in place to help guide students along the path to realizing their dreams of a college education.”
“Financial Aid Saturday is associated with the College & Career Readiness Initiative developed under the Halifax County Community Strategic Plan,” said Dr. Betty Adams, Executive Director of the SVHEC. “The ultimate goals of this initiative include boosting skill levels, increasing educational attainment, and improving workforce competitiveness.
“Because lack of funding is a key barrier to post-secondary education, this event seeks to help students identify the many available sources of financial aid,” she said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the EOC team has been unable to host scholarship and financial aid awareness nights at the high school as they have in the past.
“In the fall we would typically go to the high schools to try to raise college awareness and educate seniors, then in January we would do FAFSA nights,” said Sharon Harris, Project Director of TRIO EOC. “These events were always well-attended by students and their parents. We have tried doing webinars and online workshops but these have not been well-received. People are desiring face-to-face.”
“Students don’t know who to contact, they don’t realize that we are open to the public. It has been a daunting task,” said Younger.
“Ultimately, we have seen a tremendous decrease in the number of EOC participants we assist with the FAFSA,” Harris said. “I am sure many are waiting until the colleges return to in-person learning due to COVID and some may be trying to complete the FAFSA on their own. The application can be intimidating to many, and we want to help expedite the process.”
In addition to assistance in filling out the FAFSA, the EOC program also provides college and scholarship information, assistance with the admissions process, academic counseling, GED information, career counseling, and transfer assistance. The program targets first-generation, low-income students, and all of their services are free.
“With over 17 years of FAFSA completion experience, we urge first-time and returning students to seek our TRIO EOC services,” said Harris. “We want our EOC participants to enroll and succeed in their college aspirations,” said Harris. “Education is so very important. Seeking higher education can not only change the immediate family, it can impact generations to come.”
For more information on the upcoming Financial Aid Saturday event and the services offered by the EOC, or to make an appointment, call Younger at 434-572-5479 or email camille.younger@danville.edu.