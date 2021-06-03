Mecklenburg County shifts into reopening phase

Now that over half of Virginia’s population have received their first shot of the COVID-19 Vaccine, reopening is in full swing. Important tourism destinations in Mecklenburg are reopening just in time for summer!
Both the John H. Kerr Reservoir and the Occoneechee State Park have reopened with social distancing guidelines in place. The pools and aquatics centers remain closed for now.
The Town of Chase City will be hosting their Party at the Pavilion Summer Concert Series every second Saturday of the month beginning in July and ending in September. Find them on Facebook to see which bands are playing on which dates.
MacCallum More Museum & Garden will also be hosting Picnic Party in the Gardens come Saturday, June 26. They are now taking reservations for $15 a person. Gates will open at 3:00p.m. with the band playing from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Call 434-372-0502 to reserve your spot!
The Clarksville Chamber has already begun their Lake Life Live Summer Series! This six event Beach Music Series began in May and will run through October on the first Saturday of each month. Similarly, they began Lake Country Cruisers Cruise-Ins in May. Cruise-Ins are scheduled for the first Saturday of each month running through October.
They will also be hosting an Independence Day Parade on July 3. Be sure to register online to participate in the parade.
The Town of Clarksville has already begun working on this year’s LakeFest event. The 44th Annual Virginia Lake Festival is set for July 15 through July 17. Occoneechee State Park’s campsites are already almost booked for that weekend, so go ahead and reserve in advance! A LakeFest application is also already up on the Town of Clarksville’s website.
VCU Health CMH has also updated their visitation policy to reflect the relaxed guidelines. VCU Health CMH has begun allowing one visitor per day per patient for all non-COVID patients. Pediatric patients are allowed up to two parents and/or a legal guardian. Patients who are at the end of life or in critical condition will now be allowed a number of visitors to be determined by the patients’ care team.
The following changes have also been put into place:
For Inpatients
• Visiting Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
• One visitor allowed at a time per patient for all non-COVID patients. COVID patients are still not allowed to have visitors.
• Labor and Delivery unit: 2 adult visitors (18 yrs. or older) at a time, allowing 1 to spend the night.
• Pediatric patients in all units: 1 adult (18 yrs. or older) visitor at a time, allowing 1 to spend the night. Parent/POA/guardian may trade off.
• Patients who are at the end of life: The number of visitors is determined by the patient’s care team.
• Special needs patients that require 24/7 assistance may have a caretaker stay with them if in the best interest of patient care.
To reach a patient, please dial (434) 584-****, followed by the four digits of the patient's room number.
For Outpatients and C.A.R.E. Building Appointments
• Surgery patients may be accompanied by one adult companion.
• Patients arriving for doctor’s appointments, evaluation, or diagnostic or therapeutic procedures may be accompanied by one adult companion.
For the Hundley Center
• One visitor is allowed at a time and it must be scheduled in advance. Please call (434) 584-4570 or (434) 584-4579 between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to schedule a visit for 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.