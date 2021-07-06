Council quickly approves fire department gym

After several meetings and inspections, the South Hill Town Council has approved the fire department’s request to convert a former upstairs kitchen into a fitness center.
At the June meeting the request was brought to Town Council for consideration. The decision was made to hold the voting until the Fire Committee could view the space and return to Council with a recommendation to approve or deny the request. Moss and Honeycutt were the only two Council members to vote against the motion to wait.
The Fire Committee meeting held at the firehouse last week saw over thirty concerned citizens show up in support of the volunteer organization. Members of the public questioned why the fire department was required to follow all of these policies and procedures when other Town owned buildings were renovated without meetings and Council approval.
Callis explained that the any project that would affect the overall use of the building would require Council approval.
“I think that everyone here, and I’m included in that, wishes that this had gone a little more smoothly. I could tell you that all of us support the fire department. I personally support the fire department, always have and always will. We wish it had gone better and we will try to go about it better moving forward but we have to do it the right way. Going forward from here today we are going to make our recommendation that this gets approved,” Callis said at the Fire Committee meeting.
At the end of the committee meeting and after hearing from many disapproving community members, Fire Committee Chairman Lillie Feggins-Boone said that approval of the fitness center would be recommended to Council.
On Friday, June 25, it took the South Hill Town Council about three minutes to approve the renovation of the space and granted the fire department permission to move forward.
“The guys here are ecstatic just like I am. It means that we get to go in a new direction. It means that we get to bring health and fitness into the forefront of what we do and to make sure that the guys are ready to handle any job that the community throws at us. What I’m excited about is that it’s going to allow us to build better bonds and relationships by working out together. It’s also going to bring them closer together in the building, which means that the apparatus’ can get out to the community faster. That’s ultimately my job; training and family and that’s what I have to stick to,” said Chief Vaughn.
This year the fire department will put a health and safety officer in place to assist with workout programs and physical fitness guidelines.
Vaughn says, “The thing that I’m most excited about is that Jack and Carolyn Rainey left that money to us but we also had the opportunity to buy local. Everything that we did or put into that facility is all local.”