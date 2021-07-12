SVHEC hosting info sessions for those interested in welding

The Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC) is now recruiting for the next cohort of Welding@SVHEC students. The hands-on training program will prepare individuals to be work-ready welders in 10 months. Training takes place in the 10-bay welding lab in the Innovation Center, located on the SVHEC campus, and is scheduled to begin in late August 2021.
Individuals interested in becoming certified welders are invited to attend an upcoming information session to learn more about the Welding@SVHEC program. The sessions will be held on July 13th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st and 22nd from noon until 2 p.m. Attending an information session is required before enrolling in the welding program.
Welding@SVHEC trainees receive hands on training in Stick, MIG, Flux Core, and TIG welding on both plate and pipe, as well as OSHA 10 General Industry training. Trainees will acquire knowledge and skills in welding safety and quality, arc welding equipment and setup, thermal cutting, and joint fit up and alignment, just to name a few.
This non-credit program is accredited by the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER). Individuals who successfully complete the program will have the opportunity to earn their NCCER welding certification. This portable, 3rd party validated industry credential is recognized by employers across the nation. Successful completion of the program will also earn students the OSHA 10 General Industry completion card and the National Career Readiness Certificate.
Financial assistance is available to help with program costs.
Individuals interested in enrolling in the Welding@SVHEC program including recent high school graduates, incumbent workers, and unemployed/dislocated workers, should contact Jermaine Gooden, SVHEC Trainee Engagement Specialist at welding@svhec.org or by calling 434-572-5593. Seating is limited so reserve your spot today.