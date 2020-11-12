Mecklenburg County announces Small Business Recovery Assistance Fund

The Small Business Recovery Assistance Fund will help businesses in Mecklenburg County meet their long-term business goals by adjusting to COVID-19 demands. Establishing safe and clean re-opening procedures, in accordance with the Governor’s guidance, is necessary for the safety of customers and employees. It will allow businesses to regain and sustain operations, ideally helping them retain existing staff, fill vacant positions, create new jobs, and become more efficient and resilient.
Eligible Businesses:
Assistance through the program will be targeted to businesses that meet each of the following five criteria.
- Physically located in the County of Mecklenburg,
- 20 or fewer employees,
- Has been impacted by COVID-19,
- Has not received federal CARES Act assistance for the same purpose as the SBRAF request, AND
- Was open for business by March 12, 2020, AND
- Provides local or regional services, including those in the program’s areas of emphasis:
- a. tourism related businesses, nonprofit destination marketing organizations (DMOs),
- b. accommodations (i.e. hotel, motel, bed and breakfast),
- c. restaurants/food service, professional services (i.e. banking, legal, design, real estate),
- d. cultural & educational services,
- e. arts,
- f. recreation,
- g. retail,
- h. nonprofit/social services (will wait to approve requests starting 12/1/20)
- i. health practitioners, and
- j. personal care (i.e. beauty/barbershop, nail salon, dry cleaner and more).
The County has been awarded $500,000. The maximum benefit to any individual business is $10,000. This program will be operated on a reimbursement basis only; therefore, the County of Mecklenburg must submit proof of payment prior to seeking reimbursement from DHCD. Since the County of Mecklenburg is acting as the lead applicant/fiscal agent, funds will be disbursed to businesses as follows:
- Retooling and technology activities (up to $5,000) will be disbursed on a reimbursement basis once the business submits documentation of expenditures via invoices and proof of payment.
- Space and technology upgrades to reopen and conduct business safely, including but not limited to furniture, barriers, signage for social distancing requirements, non-construction related modifications to enhance social distancing and limiting ingress/egress, and technology such as laptops, software, and touch-free credit card payment systems to accommodate social distancing.
- Sanitization – including but not limited to cleaning service and/or supplies - EPA-approved disinfectants, gloves, masks, and sneeze/cough guards.
- Job training, classes and/or technical assistance such as:
- protecting the employees from COVID-19,
- protecting customers from COVID-19,
- pivoting or modifying the business model, and
- training for long-term sustainability planning. (Businesses will be encouraged to register with the local/regional workforce council or equivalent body (Virginia Workforce Boards).
Rent/ Mortgage: (up to $10,000) (The $10,000 maximum benefit amount is contingent on no assistance sought for retooling and technology activities):
- Rent/Mortgage – Rent/Mortgage will be disbursed on a reimbursement basis once the business submits documentation of expenditures via mortgage statements, lease agreements and proof of payment dated no earlier than March 12, 2020 (Date of State of Emergency).
- All businesses will be eligible for rent/mortgage assistance from March 12, 2020 to the time of application, or up to 6 months in rent/mortgage relief.
- Taxes and insurance must be removed from the escrowed mortgage amount.
- Only commercial space can be reimbursed. Residential or non-business space must be subtracted from the payment amount.
- Expense documentation from the approved business will be included in a reimbursement request to DHCD.
- Reimbursement requests to the state can take up to two (2) to three (3) week, and the businesses should allow an additional 5-10 days for the County to disburse grant funds received from the reimbursement request.
Timeline:
Applicants can submit requests on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are depleted. All funds will be disbursed and the grant will be closed-out by September 6, 2021.