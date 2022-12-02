Sixty-eight Mecklenburg County High School (MCHS) agriculture students partnered with Microsoft on a community integration and collaboration partnership. The project allows for an increase and diversity of opportunities for the students through the creation of developmental prospects such as remote sensing, GIS, and job readiness skills.
The agriculture students and Microsoft collected and identified native tree acorns and seeds. The students conducted a viability test of the acorns. Both raised beds and conventional field planting areas were prepped. Next was the planting of acorns in the raised beds and the field rows. A covering of fallen leaf litter was placed over the raised beds sown acorns for cold weather insulation. In total 3,000 native acorns and seeds were sown.
Agriculture students will chart and graph germination, growth, and survival of the sown acorns and seeds. The goal of restorative habitat creation will occur next fall with the agriculture students transplanting the oak seedlings on a Microsoft site to preserve, restore, or enhance biodiversity on 45 acres of wetlands and streams.
John Gryder, an agriculture teacher at Mecklenburg High, stated that “this opportunity for students to be involved with the community on regenerative and habitat creation establishes a benchmark for student immersion in learning”.