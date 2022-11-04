Indianapolis, Indiana is a long way from Baskerville, Virginia but with the help from National FFA staff, Denise Mills. MCMS FFA was able to join in on the National Convention festivities via Zoom. National FFA reached out to middle school chapters that were unable to attend National Convention in person and Advisor Amy Whitten was quick to volunteer. Students joined National Convention General Session 2, where they heard National FFA Secretary Jackson Sylvester, give his retiring address called “Lace-Up and Serve”. National FFA Eastern Region Vice President Mallory White and National FFA Southern Region Vice President Erik Robinson, recognized MCMS FFA as a hometown chapter. The 77 MCMS FFA members in attendance were flashed on the jumbotron screen for everyone in attending National Convention to see. Students on both sides of the screen were very excited!
This was MCMS FFA’s second FFA meeting of the year and the chapter is gaining momentum. The chapter would like to thank Papa Bear’s Kettle Corn (Chad & Teresa Downey) for providing kettle corn for the watch party. The goal for next year is to have MCMS FFA teams competing at National Convention to be on the other side of the screen!