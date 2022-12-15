Chase City Mayor Fahringer extended condolences to the family of local leader Glanzy Spain following his passing. “He was a great leader in the community; just a great example of what constant community involvement and service is and what that looks like,” Fahringer stated. “A guy like that—you’re going to miss him and what he did for the community.”
Following up from last month’s council meeting, Chase City’s Town Council adopted the ordinance to require 2 ft. tall fencing around all in-ground and above ground pools. If the sides of an above ground pool are at least 2 ft. tall and the pool’s ladder is either removable when not in use or has a gate, then the siding of the pool is sufficient and a fence is not necessary.
As mentioned at last month’s meeting, this ordinance only affects man-made pools and not ponds. Councilman Whitaker made the motion to adopt the ordinance, and Councilwoman Brenda Hatcher seconded carrying the motion.
The Chase City Volunteer Fire Department is looking to purchase a 2023 Freightliner M2-106 with a 210” wheelbase and 1250 GPM pump and 3,000 gallons of water. They have asked that Chase City’s Treasurer Virginia Peterson be approved to solicit bids for up to a $300,000 loan to purchase the truck. The CCVFD would be responsible for repaying the loan.
Whitaker explained that though the fire department is asking for bids up to that amount, they’re not saying that it will be that much. He asked Peterson if they will be sending the bids out to non-local banks, in an effort to potentially save money.
Peterson responded that while it’s outside of the town’s norm, if he will supply a list of the other banks to send the bids to, she will oblige.
Councilman B. J. Mull expressed that he would rather stay as local as possible, but motioned to authorize Peterson to solicit bids. Councilman James Bohannon seconded the motion.
This month’s meeting will be Mull’s last as he decided not to run for re-election. Newcomer Latrisha McCargo will replace him at January’s meeting.
Mull said, “I encourage the council to do what I’ve done for four—I think I’ve done four years—but I’ve tried to support our police department fully, I’ve tried to support our fire department, I’ve tried to make good, sound decisions. Some of them god knocked down, but some of them didn’t.
“Who knows? Four years down the road I might decide to run again,” he joked, earning a round of laughter.
Town Manager Dusty Forbes made a special request to Town Council: Public works needs $3,000 from contingency funds to repair the hydraulic distribution blocks on the garbage trucks. “We’re doing that because we are over-budget on maintenance funds already for the garbage trucks.”
Whitaker made the motion to grant this use of contingency funds; Hatcher seconded approval for the request.
Whitaker asked Forbes if there has been any update on the B Street Project. Forbes responded, “We’ve just been approved for the grant. We’ll be probably starting after the first of the year… That’s still in the process. Right now it’s just in a lull because of the holidays.”
He also shared that all the folks of B Street have now attended two public hearings and signed up for the rehabs and total renovations. Work on the project will resume sometime after the first of the year.
In other news;
- Forbes had a meeting with VDOT about the Main & Dodd Street intersection. They’ll be getting that resolved and trying to get the turn lane opened up a little bit.
- The Southside Planning District had a meeting about the county’s housing needs.
- Brush pickup and leaf pickup has been going well around town. Dusty joked that as soon as they got everything had been cleared on Walker Street for MacCallum More’s Lights event this weekend, everyone else on Walker Street decided to blow their leaves right back out. “It doesn’t look like we did anything, but they did on Friday.”
- Slip-lining will be scheduled after the first of the year. They don’t have an exact date yet because he is waiting to hear back from the company conducting the slip-lining on when they’ll be able to return to town.
- The Lee Building’s water line and valve have been replaced, so the women’s restroom is now usable.
- The police department will be welcoming a new officer, Fred Stienhaur. Stienhaur graduates Wednesday, December 14.
- MacCallum More’s Garden Lights event Saturday went beautifully! The lights will remain up through January 1st, so be sure to pop on by at night to see the lit garden.
- Stacy Pafford will be appointed the new Clerk of Council following Tonya Duffer’s leave.