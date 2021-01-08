VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Cashier Moving to Main Hospital

To better serve the community, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s cashier is moving from the Leggett Center on East Ferrell Street to the first floor of the main hospital’s patient registration area by the gift shop effective Monday, January 11.
