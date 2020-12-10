Sentara preparing for COVID vaccine

Consistent with CDC & ACIP recommendations, Sentara Healthcare is preparing to offer the COVID-19 vaccine first to healthcare workers with the highest risk of COVID-19 exposure. Phase 1 vaccine distribution will include emergency department staff, ICU’s, COVID patient units, respiratory unit staff, cleaning and food service employees who interact with patients, and others. The COVID-19 vaccine will be optional for all employees.
Sentara is expecting to receive the Pfizer vaccine in the first allotment from VDH and VHHA. The vaccine will be shipped to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital initially, stored in the required ultra-cold storage freezer, and then relocated to Sentara Employee Health Clinics throughout all 12 hospitals at the appropriate time.
Sentara’s Employee Health nurses will administer the vaccine to employees based on their exposure risk to COVID-19. Employee Health nurses provide a number of different vaccines to employees year-round and are familiar with the process.
Sentara is currently preparing for Phase 1 vaccine distribution only. Plans have not been made yet on how the vaccine will be delivered to community members. We will keep you updated as we receive more guidance from the state and gain valuable insight from our Phase 1 distribution efforts.
Sentara COVID-19 testing lab reaches new milestone
The Sentara COVID-19 testing lab reached a new milestone, completing more than 200,000 COVID-19 tests since its creation in early April. The COVID-19 testing lab provides a critical resource to Sentara patients, employees, and the community during this pandemic. The testing lab at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital runs 24/7.
Sentara is one of three laboratories across the Commonwealth recently selected to join Virginia’s OneLab Network. The OneLab Network will expand testing capabilities throughout the Commonwealth by contracting with health systems to directly support public health efforts such as outbreak investigations, community testing events, and other priority testing needs. Sentara Laboratory Services is one of three health laboratories across the Commonwealth to be selected.
Funding from this partnership will allow Sentara to purchase additional testing equipment and increase in-house testing capabilities to meet demand.
Currently, Sentara Labs are completing roughly 1,200 COVID-19 tests per day with a 24 to 48-hour turnaround time. Once the OneLab Network is operational, Sentara expects to be able to complete an additional 1,000 tests per day.
Sentara’s COVID-19 testing lab services patient testing needs across all 12 hospitals, five freestanding emergency departments, Sentara Medical Group primary care and specialty care offices, as well as Sentara employee testing needs.