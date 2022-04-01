Big weekend ahead! Wine Festival April 9

Join us for our 16th annual celebration of the Lake Country Wine Festival in historic downtown Clarksville, April 9th new location 617 Virginia Avenue! Noon to 5 pm.
Come to one of the most favourable WINE FESTIVALS in our area, so we invite you to come, relax, enjoy the music, the wine, craft beer, the great food offerings. Virginia Wineries, live music by the Premiere Trio & The Tobacco Road Band, great food from local restaurants and hand selected artisans and local merchants. We will have LIMITED seating available but feel free to bring your own lawn chair if you like. This is a 21 and older event, no strollers, large coolers, no pets (assistance dogs only) or children beyond the gate.
There will be over 10 vendors just outside the gate that anyone is welcome to stop and shop.
While enjoying Virginia's only lakeside town, take a stroll and visit the unique one-of-a-kind downtown shops and restaurants. Virginia Avenue from 6th to 7th Street will be closed from 8 am to 7 pm. Offering Handicap parking will be at TouchstoneBank
Ticket available now until we reach our maximum capacity.
Tickets online (left or below depending on your device), and at the Chamber of Commerce, For non-taster/DD tickets in advance are, $12, $15 at the gate. Buggs Island Brewery will be here (Beer is not included in the price of the ticket, sold by the glass) and back again this year but we do have Springfield Distillery bringing their whiskey and features free tastings and you can purchase their cocktails. This event is for those 21 years of age and over only and it is a rain/shine event. A $2 Processing Fee for Online tickets. Your purchases will not be sent to you by mail, the tickets will be held at the front gate. Upon purchase you will receive a confirmation email. Tickets are non-refundable.
All festival proceeds will benefit the Town's Chamber of Commerce and will go towards future projects.
Wineries registered for the 2022 Wine Festival are:
- American Way Country Wines, Chase City
- AmRhein Wine Cellars, Bent Mtn
- Bright Meadow Farm, Nathalie
- Castle Glen Winery, Doswell
- Cobbler Mountain Cider, Delaplane
- DeVault Vineyards, Concord
- Eastwood Farm and Winery, Charlottesville
- Mattaponi Winery, Spotsylvania
- Rebec Vineyards, Amherst
- Woodbine Vineyards, Buffalo Junction
NON WINERIES:
- Craft Beer by Buggs Island Brewery, Clarksville- (Beer is not included in the price of the ticket, sold by the glass)
- Whisky by Springfield Distillery, Halifax
Go to our website for the Do's, Don'ts and Rules....Please note, this is a 21 yr & up event only! https://clarksvilleva.com/festivals-celebrations/clarksville-va-wine-festival/#/
Go to our Facebook page for daily updates in the discussion tab https://www.facebook.com/events/608778853781822
Three great prizes lined up for 3 lucky winners.
- Time to Entertain Package includes a Wine Barrel topper Lazy Susan and all the accessories for a Charcuterie board and spices and truffles to entertain your guest. Stand not included.
- Party Time Bar Cart, Love this cart!! Wow, your guest with this lovely cart indoors or out. Aerator, coasters, wine accessories, and outdoor dice game.
- Cozy at Home Package includes a galvanized set of storage containers that can be used as stools or end tables. Easter Decor, Beautiful Wreath and Wine accessories.
- This is just a brief description of the three prize packages a full list of all items included will be out soon and also donators.
Get your tickets, at the Chamber office now or from a Clarksville Chamber board member starting (3/17).
Winners will be drawn on April 9th. Do not have to be present to win.