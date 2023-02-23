Radford University Releases Dean's List for Fall 2022

RADFORD —Radford University has released its Dean's List for Fall 2022.
Appearing on the Dean's List is the most prestigious academic recognition Radford University students can receive for their performance during a semester.
Students will be placed on the Dean's List if they meet four specific criteria. They must have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPA's of at least 3.4 for courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than "C"; and receive no incomplete grades.
- Kelsey R Moseley of La Crosse, VA
- Carmyn Cyrena Farmer of La Crosse, VA
- Landen Seiders of Brodnax, VA
- E'Qwanjamere Kentrice Tisdale of South Hill, VA
- Jabin Maurice Walker of South Hill, VA
- Kaitlyn Brooke Waller of Brodnax, VA
- Lucy Holloway Smith of South Hill, VA
- Miranda Lin Elwell of Boydton, VA
- Shadiamond Makayla Turrentine of Clarksville, VA
