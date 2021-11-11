News Progress welcomes new Office Manager

Please help the South Hill Enterprise and The News Progress welcome our new Office Assistant, Clarissa Hite. She joined us after the retirement of our longtime Office Manager, Barbara Arthur.
Clarissa currently lives in Bracey with her husband Matthew Hite and their blended family of 8 children; Alexis, 20, Chris, 17, Skylar, 13, Caylee, 9, Ethan, 8, Mason and Kash, 4, Bristol Everlee, 2, and one fur baby, an American Bulldog/Boxer mix, Tyson. “Our children keep us pretty busy with homework, school sports, and their daily lives.” She laughed, “We’re really outnumbered.”
Hite comes to us with an Associates Degree of Applied Science focusing on Administrative Support Technology Medical Specialist. “I have several years of experience in an office setting and as an office manager. One of my favorite jobs was working at an OB/GYN office in Petersburg.”
Clarissa hopes to get more involved in the community but for now, with her busy schedule, her and her husband try to enjoy quality time with family and friends. “I enjoy taking quick weekend trips, bonfires, concerts, and going to the beach. I’m a firm believer that the beach soothes the soul. Making memories with my family is the best. I look forward to skydiving next year for my birthday for my first time. I also enjoy cooking and crafts.”
Hite says she is very much looking forward to serving our customers and members of the community and can only hope that she can be just as helpful as Barbara was.
For questions about your account or to subscribe to the South Hill Enterprise or the News Progress, contact Clarissa at 434-447-3178.