Virginia Producers Expect Larger Grain and Cotton Harvests

Corn production in Virginia was forecast at 62.4 million bushels, up 5% from the previous crop. Based on conditions as of August 1, yield is estimated at 160 bushels per acre, unchanged from the 2021. Acres for harvest as grain were estimated at 390,000 acres, up 20,000 acres from 2021. The U.S. corn production was forecast at 14.4 billion bushels, down 5% from 2021. Yields are expected to average 175.4 bushels per acre, down 1.6 bushels from 2021. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 81.8 million acres, unchanged from the June forecast but down 4% from 2021.
Soybean production for Virginia is forecast at 31.5 million bushels, an increase of 16% from 2021. Yield is estimated at 47.0 bushels per acre, up 1.0 bushels from a year ago. U.S. soybean production was forecast at 4.53 billion bushels, up 2% from last year. Based on August 1 conditions, yields are expected to average 51.9 bushels per acre, up 0.5 bushels from last year. Area for harvest is forecast at 87.2 million acres, down slightly from June but up 1% from 2021.
Virginia cotton production is projected to be 172,000 bales, up 1% from last year. Cotton yields are forecast to average 1,045 pounds per acre, down 64 pounds per acre from the previous year. Producers expect to harvest 79,000 acres, up 5,000 acres from 2021. U.S. cotton production was forecast at 12.6 million bales, down 28% from 2021. Yields are forecast to average 846 pounds per acre, up 27 pounds from last year. Harvested acreage is estimated at 7.13 million acres, down 31% from the previous year.
Peanut farmers in Virginia anticipate harvesting 146 million pounds for 2022, up 3% from last year. Acres expected to be harvested total 31,000 acres, up 1,000 from last year. Producers expect a yield of 4,700 pounds per acre, unchanged pounds from 2021. U.S. peanut production is forecast at 6.20 billion pounds, down 3% from 2021. Yields are forecast to average 4,129 pounds per acre, down 6 pounds from last year. Harvested acreage is estimated at 1.50 billion acres, down 3% from the previous year.
Virginia farmers expect to harvest 11.2 million bushels of winter wheat during 2022. The expected crop for 2022 would be up 40% from the previous year. Growers expect a yield of 66.0 bushels per acre, down 1.0 bushels from 2021. Farmers expect to harvest c170,000 acres for grain. Winter wheat production for the Nation was forecast at 1.20 billion bushels, down 6% from 2021. The United States yield is forecast at 47.9 bushels per acre, down 0.1 bushel from last month and down 2.3 bushels from last year. The expected area to be harvested for grain or seed totals 25.0 million acres, down 2% from last year.
Barley producers in Virginia forecast harvesting 847,000 bushels for 2022, up 61% from last year. Acres expected to be harvested for grain total 11,000 acres, up 4,000 from last year. Producers expect a yield of 77.0 bushels per acre, up 2.0 bushels from 2021. U. S. production is expected to total 157.8 million bushels, up 34% from last year. Acres harvested is forecast at 2.38 million acres, up 22% from last year. Growers nationwide anticipate a yield of 66.3 bushels per acre, down 6.7 bushels from the July forecast but up 5.9 bushels from 2021.