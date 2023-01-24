Ah, the feel of a vehicle’s steering wheel in your hands. Whether you have been driving one year or fifty years there is nothing more free feeling than to be in control of your movement. Every driver believes they have a good understanding of the rules of the road, but do we really.
In hopes of maybe shedding some light on correct driving practices and how they can get skewed over time, I will be writing a column for the South Hill Enterprise addressing different scenarios that could occur while driving and the proper way to handle them.
The scenario I will address in this column will be when to stop for a school bus loading and/or unloading students.
First the Virginia code section, for those who would like to check my work.
COV 46.2-859. Passing a stopped school bus
The following two excerpts are taken from the VA code section listed above.
[A person driving a motor vehicle shall stop such vehicle when approaching, from any direction, any school bus which is stopped on any highway, private road or school driveway for the purpose of taking on or discharging children]
[The driver of a vehicle, however, need not stop when approaching a school bus if the school bus is stopped on the other roadway of a divided highway, on an access road, or on a driveway when the other roadway, access road, or driveway is separated from the roadway on which he is driving by a physical barrier or an unpaved area.]
The first excerpt is pretty cut and dry. School bus stops, red lights activated, and all traffic approaching from either direction, comes to a stop.
The second excerpt is where I have seen a lot of drivers fail to take the correct actions. As it states, if you are on the other roadway of a divided highway you need not stop. However, if there is not a physical barrier or unpaved area, you must stop. The best example I can give for this is Highway One from the South Hill by-pass to the Big Fork intersection where Highway-One and Highway Fifty-Eight split. This span of road consist of two lanes in each direction with a turning lane between them. Traffic must stop here for a school bus, just as you would on a two-lane road. There is no physical barrier or unpaved area between them.
I hope you have found this tidbit of information helpful, if not interesting.
Nothing herein should be construed as legal advice.
I am a retired law enforcement officer with 30 years of service. During that time, I was a driving instructor for the Virginia Department Of Criminal Justice for 21 years.
For question, concerns, or topics that you would like for me to cover please email the South Hill Enterprise Editor at editor@southhillenterprise.com.