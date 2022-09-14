Historic Preservation Award Winners announced

Each year Preservation Virginia highlights a list of individuals and organizations performing exemplary preservation projects in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
RICHMOND, Va. (August 31, 2022) – Since 1971, Preservation Virginia’s Historic Preservation Awards celebrate successful preservation efforts and the people who perform this work. These projects, individuals, groups and local governments enhance our communities across the Commonwealth by adapting, restoring and spotlighting the history and historic places unique to Virginia. This year, the awards will be presented at a ceremony to be held Friday, September 23rd at Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown in Hanover County.
Elizabeth S. Kostelny, Preservation Virginia’s Chief Executive Officer, stated “History and the places where it happened are more important than ever. These structures, sites and landscapes offer communities the opportunity to share and discuss our complex and multilayered history while ensuring economic vitality. The individuals and groups honored inspire us all.”
The 2022 Preservation Award winners are:
The Gabriella Page Outstanding Preservation Project Award
Rick Barker Properties, LLC, Design and Engineering, Thrive Contractors--500 Block of Craghead Street, Danville
Rick Barker Properties, LLC undertook an extraordinary multi-phased project to bring back an entire commercial block of Danville’s Tobacco Warehouse District at the 500 Block of Craghead Street.
Tom and Victoria Mitoraj, Paul Hardin Kapp and Dillard Construction--I. C. Fowler House, Bristol
The team of Tom and Victoria Mitoraj, Paul Hardin Kapp and Dillard Construction undertook a meticulous study of the I. C. Fowler House and performed extensive renovations. Built in 1868 by George Blackley, a Bristol carpenter and furniture maker, the Greek Revival building is one of the oldest extant houses in Bristol.
Dominion Traditional Building Group--Shadwell Gristmill Project, Albemarle County Dominion Traditional Building Group’s expertise in stonemasonry and the field of traditional trades stands out in the Shadwell Gristmill restoration. Built circa 1757 by Thomas Jefferson’s father, Peter Jefferson, the walls and foundation are being meticulously restored by the Dominion Traditional Building Group using custom-made mortar based on formulas from the 19th century.
Reverend Kevin Segerblom, Wayne Gould, Gary Loomis, Cornett & Cundiff, Inc., Dominion Traditional Building Group, EverGreene Architectural Arts, and Hill Studio--St. Andrews Catholic Church, Roanoke
The multi-phased renovation of St. Andrews Catholic Church, an iconic landmark overlooking downtown Roanoke, is the remarkable result of a team of architects, contractors, consultants and the owner. The church was built in 1902 to serve the first Roman Catholic congregation in Roanoke and is a fine example of ecclesiastical Gothic Revival architecture.
The Katherine Glaize Rockwood Community Preservation Award
Joseph Dye Lahendro, FAIA Preservation Architect, Charlottesville
Joseph Dye Lahendro served as preservation architect at the University of Virginia. After retirement, Mr. Lanendro has donated his time to consult and assist at sites including the First Baptist Church, Charlottesville; St. John Rosenwald School, Albemarle County; Pine Grove Rosenwald School, Cumberland County; and numerous additional African American schools and churches throughout the Commonwealth.
Montpelier Descendants Committee, Orange County
The Montpelier Descendants Committee is the first independent, descendant-led organization to establish itself as an equal co-steward of a major historic site in America. Through its work on a series of public programs, events and research, MDC helped restore the narratives of enslaved Americans at James Madison’s Montpelier and other Virginia plantation sites.
Kisha Wilson-Sogunro, Manassas and Prince William County
Drawing on extensive experience in community outreach in Manassas and Prince William County, Kisha Wilson-Sogunro organized preservation efforts at the Jennie Dean Memorial and Manassas Industrial School for Colored Youth in Manassas.
Louis J. Malon Outstanding Preservation Achievement Award
Dr. Betsee Parker
Dr. Parker’s leadership in preservation efforts include the meticulous restoration of the historic Huntland Estate and Farmer’s Delight Estate in Loudoun County, her leadership in developing and funding the National Register of Historic Places nomination for the Upperville Colt & Horse Show Grounds, and the donation of the old General Store to the Unison Preservation Society and the historic Allen House in Middleburg to the Middleburg Museum Foundation.
Chief G. Anne Richardson
As the first woman Chief to lead a Tribe in Virginia since the 18th century, Chief Richardson has worked tirelessly to preserve and educate the public on the history, culture and traditions of the Rappahannock Indian Tribe and Tribal nations in Virginia. Chief Richardson is committed to ensuring that Rappahannock Tribal youth and the public know and understand their history and traditions. Previous awardees will also be honored at the ceremony in September owing to last year’s postponement due to the pandemic. Additional awardees being recognized include David M. Rubenstein, EJ Scott, the Halifax County Historical Society, Literacy Interactives, Inc., Mark Reed and the Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission, Chloe Shelton, Restoration Housing for Villa Heights and Sharon Virts and Scott Miller for Selma Mansion. About Preservation Virginia
Preservation Virginia is a private, nonprofit organization seeking to inspire and engage the public in fostering, supporting and sustaining Virginia’s historic places through leadership in advocacy, education, revitalization and stewardship.