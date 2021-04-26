Virginia legalizes marijuana; decriminalization takes a backseat

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam first proposed accelerating the legalization of marijuana on March 31. He proposed that moving the legalization date up by nearly three years, to July 1, 2021. On April 21, Northam signed that proposal into law after the Virginia General Assembly gave its final approval of the bill.
The bill makes simple possession of marijuana—up to amounts of 1 ounce for those 21 years old and above—legal on July 1. Additionally, households will be able to cultivate up to four marijuana plants, with the guidelines that they must not be in public view, must be labled, and cannot be accessible to children. Virginia will become the 17th state to legalize marijuana, and has become the first state in the South to do so.
Possession of more than an ounce, but less than a pound of cannabis can be subject to a civil penalty of up to $25, and possession of any amount more than one pound remains a felony punishable by up to 10 years in jail and a fine up to $25,000.
Also beginning July 1, the state will begin the establishment of the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority to oversee commercial marijuana sales. Included in the bill, are two dates regarding commercial sale of marijuana. Virginia legislature approve legislature in next year’s legislative session before these dates can be finalized. The bill currently states that the state will begin taking applications for retail marijuana sale licenses on July 1, 2023, two years after legalization. Retail sales can then begin in three years, on July 1, 2024.
While personal marijuana usage has been deemed legal, it is still a crime to consume products both in public or inside a vehicle. Since there is no breath test for marijuana usage, the law details that an “open container” inside of a vehicle is grounds for the presumption of driving under the influence. Lawmakers from both Republican and Democratic sides have criticized the the language used in the bill. Senator Scott Surovell from Fairfax admitted that the language used was with the expectation that retail sales and simple possession would be legalized at the same time, meaning sealed containers of the product would be sold. Delegate Tommy Wright—our local Delegate—criticized legalization for personal use before retail sales, stating, “this will supercharge the illicit market -- making it all the more difficult to bring consumers into the legal market when it arrives.”
Possession of marijuana on public school grounds is classified as a Class 2 misdemeanor, and penalties for youth use remain in place; anyone under the age of 21 that is found with marijuana will face a civil penalty of up to $25 and will be required to enter a substance abuse treatment or education program.
Governor Northam’s push to accelerate the legalization of marijuana is reportedly rooted in, “building an equitable and just Virginia.” In the release sent regarding Northam’s proposal for acceleration on March 31, a report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) was cited. The report from November 2020 found that black Virginians were more than three times as likely to be arrested for simple possession of marijuana than white Virginians although usage is equal among all races. Black Virginians were also found to be nearly 4 times more likely to be convicted on marijuana charges than white Virginians.
That same report found that in other states that have created commercial marijuana markets, “relatively few black individuals have benefitted from the establishment of commercial marijuana markets. Industry statistics show the vast majority of current marijuana business owners are white, and there are few black-owned marijuana businesses.” JLARC suggested several ways that Virginia could address social equity such as providing ownership opportunities for businesses by establishing a licensing process and business assistance program for small businesses to effectively compete with well-established larger marijuana businesses. JLARC also proposed that the state could allocate marijuana tax revenue to existing programs in communities most affected by drugs and the enforcement of drug laws or create a new community reinvestment program that funds initiatives in the same affected communities.
JLARC cited that one of the most important steps in implementing the legalization of marijuana in Virginia would be to establish prevention efforts that would inform both adults and youth about the risks associated with marijuana consumption. Governor Northam proposed immediate funding for a similar public health campaign on the risks associated with cannabis use and police training to identify drugged driving, but as Republican lawmakers pointed out, this newest timeline does not allow law enforcement a large enough amount of time to prepare.
Another loose end that has yet to be addressed was the Governor’s proposal of the expungement and sealing of criminal records on marijuana. The law as was signed requires any misdemeanor arrest, charge, or conviction for possessing or selling marijuana to automatically be removed from public view, but timing for this change has not been set in stone. The law as signed promises the change by July 1, 2025, but instructed Virginia state agencies to begin work on it as soon as possible.
Lawmakers had previously discussed a provision to the law that would allow re-sentencing hearings for people incarcerated on certain marijuana charges, but the amendment did not make it into the final cut of the bill. Lawmakers whose priorities stood in the decriminalization of the drug were sorely disappointed by the Governor’s seeming priority in legalization.