Moore apprehended in South Hill shooting

On March 1, 2023, at 7:44 a.m., Mecklenburg County Emergency Communications was notified of a person shot in 800 block of Lees Court. Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim suffering from non life-threatening gunshot wounds to the shoulder and hand. The victim was transported to a Richmond area hospital.
The suspect was identified as Nehemiah J. Moore, 36, from South Hill. Moore fled the scene prior to the officers arrival in a white Kia SUV. A Mecklenburg County Deputy located the suspect vehicle and a vehicle pursuit began with Moore.
The pursuit ended in the 1100 block of Old Indian Road in Brunswick County. Moore was apprehended without further incident. Moore was charged with Attempted Murder, Malicious Wounding, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Eluding.
According to South Hill Police Chief Stuart Bowen, this incident is believed to be domestic related. There are no immediate plans to release the name of the victim.
The South Hill Police Department would like to thank the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, LaCrosse Police Department, and the Virginia State Police for their assistance with apprehending Moore.
If anyone was in the area and saw or heard anything, you are asked to call the South Hill Police Department at 434-447-3104 or the Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477. Please remember that Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest of conviction.