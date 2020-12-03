FSA Encourages Farmers to Vote in County Committee Elections

The 2020 Farm Service Agency County Committee Elections began on Nov. 2, when ballots were mailed to eligible voters. The deadline to return the ballots to local FSA offices is Dec. 7, 2020.
County committee members are an important component of the operations of FSA and provide a link between the agricultural community and USDA.
Farmers elected to county committees help deliver FSA programs at the local level, applying their knowledge and judgment to make decisions on commodity price support programs; conservation programs; incentive indemnity and disaster programs for some commodities; emergency programs and eligibility. FSA committees operate within official regulations designed to carry out federal laws.
To be an eligible voter, farmers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program. A person who is not of legal voting age but supervises and conducts the farming operations of an entire farm may also be eligible to vote.
Eligible voters in local administrative area LAA 2, which consists of Buckhorn, Chase City, and eastern part of Boydton districts, who do not receive a ballot can obtain one from the Mecklenburg County USDA Service Center. Dec. 7, 2020 is the last day for voters to submit ballots at the Mecklenburg County USDA Service Center. Ballots returned by mail must also be postmarked no later than Dec. 7. Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2021. The candidates in this year’s election are:
- Beverly Crute Baugh is nominated in LAA 2, Mecklenburg County, to serve as a committee member for a 3-year term. Baugh resides in Baskerville and grew up on the family farm producing flue-cured tobacco, soybeans, and vegetables. She is currently a Special Education Teacher.
- George L. Brown is nominated in LAA 2, Mecklenburg County, to serve as a committee member for a 3-year term. Brown resides in South Hill raising goats, chickens, rabbits, and vegetables for 35+ years. He also has a plumbing and electrical business.
- Betty R. Upton is nominated in LAA 2, Mecklenburg County, to serve as a committee member for a 3-year term. Upton resides in Boydton and has a livestock operation producing hay and pasture for 20+ years. She is an active member of Virginia Farm Bureau and serves as the Chairperson for the Mecklenburg County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee.
- Mark B. Warren is nominated in LAA 2, Mecklenburg County, to serve as a committee member for a 3-year term. Warren resides in South Hill and produces soybeans, wheat, flue-cured tobacco, and has a livestock operation of hay and pasture for 20+ years. He is an active member of the Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department.
For more information, please contact the Mecklenburg FSA Office at 434-738-6133, ext. 2.
All USDA Service Centers are open for business, including some that are open to visitors to conduct business in person by appointment only. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other Service Center agency should call ahead and schedule an appointment. Service Centers that are open for appointments will pre-screen visitors based on health concerns or recent travel, and visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering during their appointment. Our program delivery staff will be in the office, and they will be working with our producers in the office, by phone and using online tools. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Discrimination Prohibited: No person shall be denied the right to vote because of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation or martial or family status.