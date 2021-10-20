Doctor Suslick given key to the city

Chase City’s Town Council recognized two outstanding community members for their commitment to Chase City in a ceremony last Tuesday night.
First recognized was Chase City Family Practice’s Doctor Randall Suslick. Suslick has served the town of Chase City for 41 years since he and his wife Sandy Suslick relocated to the quaint town.
After graduating from Virginia Medical College in 1973, Suslick has spent countless hours training and teaching over 200 upcoming doctors at his practice. Over his 41 years in Chase City, Suslick has n numerous organizations, events and fundraisers in the town. Suslick has also served the Chase City Lions Club for 41 years.
Mayor Fahringer commended Doctor Suslick for all his work for the town before bestowing him with a key to the city.
BJ Mull joked, “Just so you know, that key won’t open anything.”
Fahringer also recognized Howard E. Robertson, Sr. for his upcoming 100th birthday in February 2022.
Robertson graduated as Valedictorian of his class from The Thyne Institute. He returned to the Thyne Institute after gaining his degree, and was drafted in 1952 during the Korean War. Robertson served for two years before being honorably discharged and returning to the Thyne Institute where he continued to teach biology and general sciences to both the Middle and High Schools levels for 15 years.
Robertson then transferred from The Thyne Institute to East End High School where he continued teaching for 35 more years. Robertson retired in 1987.
“It’s a great thing for us to be able to recognize people who have done a lot for our community,” Fahringer added.
Louis Carter of West Sycamore street lodged a complaint with Town Council that speeding along West Sycamore street continues to happen even after he has talked with the council in previous years about the problem.
Carter says, “I’ve asked Jay [Jordan] to put the radar out; he says its out, but I haven’t seen any record of it. Every now and then I see a police car driving through, but that’s about it. There’s more concern on [Highway] 92 radar than West Sycamore.”
Council approved the use of $10,117.10 ARPA contingency funds. $3,500 will be used to pay for a Harris interface module for billing with the new digital meters, and $6,617.10 will be used to pay for a second pump at the Oakwood pump station.
Council also approved Treasurer Virginia Peterson to use $5,100 of contingency funds to pay for trash truck repairs.