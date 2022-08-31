The teachers and other staff members of Mecklenburg’s new school complex have returned to work at the new campus. The teachers were given a tour of the school on August 22 before they began setting up their new classrooms.
Mecklenburg County High School will host its first home game on the new field this Friday, September 2nd; the Phoenix’s will face Lunenburg’s Chargers at 7p.m. The Phoenix’s captured their first win in school history when they faced Brunswick’s Bulldogs on Friday, August 26. Superintendent Paul Nichols shared that this Friday’s game will be extra special. MCHS’s Air Force JROTC will be raising the giant American Flag once more at 3:45p.m. Some speculate that there may even be fireworks to commemorate the historic occasion.
However before the game, the community will finally have the chance to tour the brand new school. The first tour will be offered at 4p.m. Friday afternoon, then 5p.m., and another at 6p.m. The football game begins at 7p.m., so those that tour at this time may as well stay to watch the game. The gates for this Friday’s game will open at 5:45p.m. Tickets will be $7. Staff asks that you bring exact change; they are only accepting cash at this time.
Tours will then resume Saturday morning, September 3rd beginning at 10a.m. There will be another tour at 11a.m. and then the last will take place at 12p.m. Saturday.
Those interested in touring the new school must contact Ann Dalton either by phone at (434) 738-6111 or by emailing her at adalton@mcpsweb.org. Your must provide her with which tour you will be attending. Paul Nichols encourages groups to take a tour at the same time.
The MCPS Convocation for the new year will be held at 1p.m. on the next Friday, September 9. It will be a live event for the first time in three years. Elementary school staff will have another opportunity to tour the facility during the Convocation program.
The Middle and High school orientation dates will be staggered this year. Parents and students will have the change to tour the new school during this special orientation program. Each class level’s orientation dates are as follows:
- 6th Grade and Senior Class: Tuesday, September 6
- 7th Grade and Junior Class: Wednesday, September 7
- 8th Grade and Sophomore Class: Thursday, September 8
- Freshman Class (9th Grade): Friday, September 9
These orientation opportunities will be held from 5-7p.m. During this time, students will be able to get their schedules, pay any fees, and meet their teachers as they tour the new school.
All students will return to school on Monday, September 12.