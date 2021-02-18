VCU closing elective surgeries through February 19

Due to the inclement weather scheduled to hit our service area overnight and through all day Thursday, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital is cancelling all elective surgeries, procedures and appointments for Thursday, February 18, 2021 and Friday, February 19, 2021.
This includes all CMH Clinics, including all those in the C.A.R.E. Building, Hendrick Cancer & Rehab Center as well as Tanglewood Family Medicine, Chase City Primary Care and Clarksville Primary Care.
Home Health & Hospice will also be suspending its operations for Thursday, February 18th.
We will assess conditions during the day on Thursday and make a decision about possible Friday cancellations sometime Thursday afternoon.
Also, please be advised that Mecklenburg County Emergency Services, Lunenburg County Emergency Services and Brunswick County Emergency Services are all planning on opening shelters for citizens.
We are asking people to avoid coming to the hospital in an attempt to get food, warmth or electricity for their electronic devices. CMH is nearly at capacity with patients and we do not have the space to handle an influx of people seeking refuge from the storm.
If you have a medical emergency, please call 911.
Please do not call CMH for updates, to allow our phone lines to stay available for emergency communications. CMH personnel will contact families when necessary and will, at a later date, contact patients to reschedule cancelled appointments.