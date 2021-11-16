Meet the new urology nurse practitioner at VCU CMH

Meet Tomaris “T.J.” Smith, MSN, RN, FNP-C, of Chesterfield. Tomaris started in September as a nurse practitioner at CMH Urological Services in South Hill, where he joins urologist Dr. John Pearson.
Why did you choose this field?
I like to give back to the community and take care of folks in need, from children to senior adults. I come from a military family and enjoy working with veterans. I completed a clinical rotation at a urology outpatient clinic as part of my training.
That really opened the door for urology and sparked an interest to learn more. I got to see a variety of procedures and create connections with folks on an intimate level. Because you must provide a personal touch with very sensitive issues, I was sold. This is where I can see myself being able to give back.
Describe your role as nurse practitioner.
In my role as a nurse practitioner I gather historical information from my patients for their records. I make physical assessments to evaluate urological issues. I manage treatment for recurrent urinary tract infections, overactive bladder, pelvic floor dysfunction and urinary incontinence. I can write prescriptions, order imaging, and lab work. I evaluate patients after they undergo various urological surgeries.
What is your philosophy of care?
I am first and foremost a team player, assisting patients, their families and Dr. Pearson. I advocate for my patients’ health and educate them about urinary health and screenings. I make sure folks are aware of things they need to do to stay healthy.
How do patients describe your bedside manner?
I believe in keeping it simple and following the golden role of treating everyone how you’d want to be treated. I meet everyone where they are. I am approachable, friendly and have been told I have a good bedside manner.
Tell us about your family and pets.
I have been married to my partner for four years. We have a chocolate lab named Daisy and a tabby cat named Toulouse. We enjoy the outdoors and go hiking, camping and road biking. We like to travel to the Blue Ridge mountains and other new and exciting places.
Is there anything else you want the community to know?
We are here and available for your urological needs. We do accept self-referrals for existing conditions, but most of our patients are referred by their family care providers.
T.J. Smith is accepting new patients at CMH Urological Services in South Hill. Call (434) 584-2273 to make an appointment.