Crash on HWY 15 kills one, severely injures another

At 1:43 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 12), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 15 just south of Highway 49.
A 2016 Ford F450 was traveling south on Highway 15 when it crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and then struck a tree and a well.
The driver, Joseph R. Wilson, 34, of Amelia Court House, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The passenger, Claro Morales, 48, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.