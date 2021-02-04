SVHEC Now Enrolling for Spring 2021 Classes

The Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC) is still here to serve you, and is now enrolling for its Spring 2021 classes. Opportunities for enrollment are available in IT Fundamentals+, Welding, HVAC, Automation Technician and OSHA10 job training, as well as career studies certificates or associate degree programs offered through its educational partners, Danville Community College and Southside Virginia Community College.
IT Fundamentals+
The SVHEC's IT Academy (ITA) is now recruiting for IT Fundamentals+ day and evening classes. IT Fundamentals+ is an introductory course designed for individuals with no prior IT training or experience. The class will allow students to test out the IT field without taking the full CompTIA A+/Server+ course. For individuals who decide to pursue the full A+/Server+ training and certification, this course will provide them with the background needed to be successful.
IT Fundamentals+ classes will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. beginning March 8th, and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until noon beginning March 9th.
Financial assistance deadlines are quickly approaching, so interested persons should call 434-572-5660 or toll free 1-800-283-0098 ext. 5660, or email kellyshotwell@svhec.org as soon as possible.
Welding
Welding@SVHEC is a short-term, accredited training program providing students with instruction in MIG, TIG, Stick, and Pipe welding. Individuals attend training three days a week, for four hours per day, over a 10-month period. This non-credit program is accredited by the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER).
Individuals who successfully complete the program will have the opportunity to earn their NCCER Welding certification. This portable, 3rd party-validated industry credential is recognized by employers across the nation. Financial assistance is available.
Training is slated to begin March 9th. For questions or to get started, email welding@svhec.org or call 434-572-5475.
HVAC
HVAC@SVHEC is a hands-on training program offering the skills and certifications needed for success. Trainees may earn their National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) CORE, NCCER HVAC Level 1 (residential), NCCER HVAC Level 2 (residential), EPA 608 Refrigeration, and OSHA 10 certifications. Financial assistance is available.
Training is slated to begin March 9. For questions or to get started, email hvac@svhec.org or call 434-572-5475.
Automation Technician
Automation Technician (Mechatronics) is a short term, non-credit training program that prepares students to succeed in advanced operation positions in modern production environments that use automated technologies, such as advanced manufacturing, maintenance and repair, and electrical and electronics engineering. Training is ideal for individuals in related occupations like information technology, who want to become proficient in diagnosis, troubleshooting, and repair of automated systems. Financial assistance is available.
Training is slated to begin in March. For questions or to get started, email workforce@svhec.org or call 434-572-5475.
College Degrees
In addition to its job training programs, the SVHEC is served by two community colleges: Danville Community College and Southside Virginia Community College. Together, they offer a variety of career studies certificates and Associate degree programs. Popular programs include nursing, human services, business management, and the university parallel transfer program.
According to the community colleges’ off-site coordinator, Kathy Whitt, there is still time to complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and to explore what opportunities for enrollment are available. Counselors and financial aid specialists are available to help you get started today. For more information, email Kathy.whitt@southside.edu or call 434-572-5453.
For more information on these and other educational opportunities at the SVHEC, visit www.svhec.org