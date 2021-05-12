Chase City cracking down on unsightly debris in yards

Continuing a matter that was brought up at the March Chase City Town Council meeting, MacCallum More Muesum and Gardens has received approval for a conditional use permit so they may install a private well on the property for irrigation purposes. The Town Council granted the permit with the stipulation that only non-potable water be allowed.
An update to Town Code was approved as a first reading. Mayor Fahringer pointed out that the Town Code does not currently state consequences for the failure to comply in keeping property free of junk and debris.
Councilman Marshall Whitaker relayed his support, “On this, I definitely think we need to do something, ‘cause some of the areas in town are getting ridiculous. They just keep putting cars in the yard. Some of them quite when they run out of yard, but some of them start stacking them.”
The following was approved as a first reading: “Failure to comply with a notice to remove debris, trash, junk and litter from a property within seven days of notification will constitute a violation of this section. The town manger shall be authorized to removed such material from a property and bill the property owner for the expense of such. Failure to pay for the removal of above material within 15 days of notification will constitute a lien against the property for the amount so billed.”
Councilwoman Pauline Keeton stated, “The recommendation is written so that its aligned with the court system rules.” Dusty Forbes shared that other townships have found success with this exact wording for their own town codes.
Following all of the recent rain, the Council approved an increase to the pricing of a scoop of gravel. Mayor Fahringer explained that at the current rate—$65 per scoop—the town is losing approximately $80 per dump truck load of gravel which contains approximately 6 scoops. When Councilman James Bohannon questioned the drastic increase, Town Manager Forbes answered that the Town has paid for over 30 scoops in just the past month.
Mayor Fahringer followed this proposed price increase with another: increasing the price of a sewer clean out from a $90 deposit to a $110 deposit. Councilman B.J. Mull inquired as to how the town figured they were losing money on sewer clean outs.
Dusty Forbes answered, “Well, we’ve got three people that usually go out to do a sewer clean out. If they get stuck out there for more than an hour it’s a loss because the equipment, man-hours, and the work we have to do—you can’t call a plumber around here for less than $90 an hour. And we’re sending three people out to do that job.” He further explained, “If its on the homeowner the $90 stays, but if its on the Town, they get their money back.”
B. J. Mull was the first council member to make his opposition to the increase known stating simply, “Times are tight enough as it is right now. I understand we’ll lose a little money, but I just hate to keep pounding the taxpayers.”
Council members James Bohannon Marshall Whitaker, and Pauline Keeton followed B. J. Mull’s opposition, and as such the motion was not passed.
The Town Council also took the following actions at this month’s meeting:
- They granted Paul Jackson’s request to rezone the 757 Boyd Street property from a B2 commercial property to an R2 residential property.
- They referred a matter of alleyway abandonment to the planning commission for a recommendation. The alleyways beside the 125 Virginia Avenue property and the property of Michael and Rebecca White located on Oakwood Avenue are not currently used. Both property owners beside each alleyway have expressed interest in obtaining the property.
- They deferred a conditional use permit application from Purposeful Journey to the planning commission for further discussion. Purposeful Journey would like to place chairs and tables in front of the cafe located at 404 Main Street but are unable to do so at this time due to a 1965 policy that hinders storeowners from placing items in the walkway. Dusty Forbes hinted at the possibility of abolishing this policy as this is the second time in less than a year that this particular issue has arisen.
After reviewing and revising the FY22 budget at a special called council meeting on March 2, the Town Council has approved the 2022 budget. The total budget is $3,886,192 including $262,450 for the Endly Street pass-through grant.
Notably, there are no increases to tax rates, licenses, or fees. There will also be no increases to water, sewer, sewer escrow, RD wastewater projects, or garbage rates. Highlights of the budget include a 5% salary increase based on local comparisons, a health insurance decrease, new vehicle(s) for the Police Department for $24,000, and a new vehicle for the Street Department for $35,000 as was discussed in previous council meetings.