Treasurer’s Office hosting virtual calls for citizens to find money owed to them

BOYDTON — The Mecklenburg County Treasurer’s Office announced that they will be hosting a virtual call event with the Virginia Department of the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property office to assist citizens to find money that may be owed to them. On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 10a.m. to 4p.m. Mecklenburg County employees and residents will have the opportunity to call the toll-free event phone number, 1-833-302-0704, and speak to Treasury staff who will offer personalized, one-on-one service to search and start the claim process for callers.
Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has recently launched their new KAPS program and website for the complete administration, reporting and claiming of unclaimed property. This new user-firendly website will be easier to navigate and make it faster for citizens to go directly to www.vaMoneySearch.gov to claim their unclaimed property. Citizens can quickly search and state the claim process electronically with no mailed paperwork needed.
More than $1 billion has been paid out to Virginians since this program was started in 1961. Virginia’s consumer protection law requires businesses to turn over or escheat unclaimed property to the state, relieving the business of the financial liability. Virginia holds the property until the rightful owner, or heir, files a claim. Unclaimed property consists of “abandoned assets or accounts” which are considered dormant due to inactivity and can include utility deposits, customer refunds, unpaid wages, money from insurance policies, securities and investments, bank accounts, safe deposit box contents, etc. Property becomes unclaimed when the holder company has not had contact with the owner of the property for a specified period of time.
This is a free public service. Be aware of unauthorized fee-based services and always make sure to work with the Virginia Treasury staff to claim your unclaimed property or go to the Treasury’s free website www.vaMoneySearch.gov. This free website allows individuals to search the Commonwealth’s unclaimed property database and start the claim process immediately.
