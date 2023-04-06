Chase City Volunteer Fire Department Awarded Lifesaving Equipment Grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

Grant is part of more than $75 million given by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to public safety organizations across the U.S.
CHASE CITY – Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation recently awarded a $14,964 grant to the Chase City Volunteer Fire Department to purchase a variety of fire hoses, nozzles and accessories. The new equipment will allow our first responders to be better prepared in emergency situations and protect the citizens of Chase City.
“On behalf of the Chase City Volunteer Fire Department and its members, I want to thank Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Danville,” said Assistant Chief Josh Whitten. “We are so grateful to be awarded the necessary resources to continue to keep the community of Chase City safe and protected.”
The awarded grant will be used to purchase PONN Gladiator fire hoses and Task Force Tips nozzles to replace all of our current attack lines on our trucks. These modern hoses and nozzles will allow us to flow a higher volumes of water at lower pressures, providing better fire knockdown.
