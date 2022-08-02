Children’s Museum coming to Brunswick

The Original Curiosity Camp will be a hands on science children’s museum to be located at 24060 Christanna Hwy, Alberta, Virginia. Exhibits will be housed on the first floor and two guest rooms on the second floor.
During the academic school year, programs including museum visits, afterschool enrichment, workshops, and birthday parties will follow a new theme each month. There will be summer camps and summer enrichment programs in the summer. There is always a make & take activity for each child. Space will be limited to 30 per hour to allow each participant a meaningful learning experience. Reservations are necessary before coming to the museum.
“I am so excited about this opportunity, “ says Ava Bowen, Director. “So much has already been done to get ready. The Original Curiosity Camp received non-profit status from the Commonwealth of Virginia on June 2, 2022. Our Board of Directors consists of four ladies with decades of experience in education, business administration, fund raising, and accounting. We have the approval of the Board of Supervisors of Brunswick County. We have an abundance of resource education materials designed specifically for hands on science programs. We have received estimates from local contractors to bring the electrical, HVAC, and water systems up to code. We need donations. This is a non profit corporation, not owned by anyone or any group of people. It is designed to serve the whole community. With everyone’s help, we can be successful.”
Our Plan
July 30: There will be an organizational meeting at the Brunswick County Library beginning at 10 am. Volunteers will have an opportunity to sign up to help on the following committees:
- Communication: Help get the word out by contacting newspapers, television, school groups, civic organizations, and social media.
- Fundraising: Place brochures, posters, and mailers in local businesses, organizations, friends & family members. Checks should be made out to The Original Curiosity Camp and mailed. Electronic contributions may be made through paypal.me/missavasciencelady. Funds have to be raised before contractors can be hired to do the renovations.
- Preparation: Volunteers will help clean up the property before the contractors begin the renovations. This may include hauling off a load to the trash, trimming bushes, pulling weeds from the flower garden, minor home improvement chores like scraping windows, sweeping the floors, or power washing the outside of the building. We hope to have this done during the first two weeks of August.
- Renovation: Only licensed professional contractors will be allowed to make renovations to the property. They will be invited to submit estimates for the work. All bids require approval by the Board of Directors before starting any renovations to the property.
Our #1 Volunteer is Aubree Wright, eleven year old daughter of Afton Gaulding and James Wright of South Hill. She has been getting email addresses and making posters for weeks. She is also planning a yard sale to help raise money for the children’s science museum.
For additional information call or text Miss Ava at 704-942-8817 or email her at missava@missava.net.