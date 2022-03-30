Former East End High School Designated as Virginia Historical Site

The East End High School Highway Marker Committee was formed during 2021 by several East End High School (EEHS) Alumni. The sole purpose of this group coming together was to have the former site of EEHS in South Hill, Virginia recognized as a Virginia historic site. This recognition is sanctioned by applying to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) in Richmond, Virginia and meeting the required eligibility criteria. The state historical highway marker program documents facts, persons, events, and places prominently identified with the history of a nation, state, or region.
The committee worked diligently through the spring and summer of 2021; submitting the official application with supporting documents to the DHR. The DHR only processes 11 marker applications per quarter, on a first-come, first-served basis. The committee worked tirelessly to research, compile and submit all documents for review and consideration for the September 1, 2021 DHR board meeting.
On December 9, 2021, the DHR approved the East End High School highway marker application. The site of the former EEHS will now be recognized with an official Virginia highway marker identifying the school’s former site as a historic site. A link displaying the announcement can be found at https://www.dhr.Virginia.gov/.
Located on SR 650 (now Dockery road) from 1953-1969, East End served African-American students on the Eastern end of Mecklenburg County, Virginia during the segregation era. Since desegregation, the building has served as a junior high school and presently Park View Middle School.
East End will now join the ranks of three other schools who have already received this historic highway marker distinction: Mecklenburg Training School, South Hill, Virginia, The Thyne Institute, Chase City, Virginia and West End High School, Clarksville/Skipwith., Virginia
Following further processing by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and DHR, the marker installation date will be finalized and the marker will be installed. A marker unveiling and dedication ceremony will take place in the late spring of 2022. The public will be notified and are invited to attend.
This is and will be a memorable occasion in the life of former East End High School alumni, staff, friends and community. Further information will be coming soon!
The committee would like to thank the over one-hundred supporters (financial and other wise) for assistance in the fruition of this project. It would not have been completed without their support.
The committee members who worked on this project were Patricia Holmes Lewis (1968), Chairperson, Priscilla J. Walker (1966) Leon Simmons (1969) and Delores Jones (1961).