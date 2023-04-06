Sentara Healthcare announces $70 million investment to construct new acute care hospital in South Boston

The new Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital is scheduled for completion in 2025-2026.
South Boston, VA (April 4, 2023) – Sentara Healthcare announced today an investment of $70 million to construct a new acute care hospital to replace the current Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital (SHRH). The new hospital, scheduled for completion in 2025-2026, will have a high-efficiency, patient-centric layout representing the trend toward preventive care, outpatient services and shorter hospital stays. Initial design and planning are underway with architects Kahler & Slater, and full details on the new hospital will be shared in the future.
“This is an exciting time for Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital and the community. This new hospital will allow us to continue to offer quality health care locally for years to come” says Carol Thomas, chair of the SHRH Board of Directors and member of the Sentara Healthcare Board of Directors.
According to Brian Zwoyer, president of SHRH, “As our 70th anniversary approaches, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital prepares to provide the community with a modern facility that will serve us today and into the future. As plans are developed and finalized, we look forward to keeping the community informed about this exciting new hospital.”
The new facility will be modern, efficient and reflect the current trends in health care. Since SHRH’s construction almost 70 years ago, the health care landscape and expectations of hospitals has changed drastically, this is particularly true for healthcare in rural communities. For example, surgeries that required spending days in the hospital are now minimally invasive outpatient procedures. Technology integration and the associated infrastructure are now a part of the facility design itself, rather than being retrofitted. The importance of physical environment and surroundings in wellness and recovery are more understood and valued. The decision to construct a new hospital reflects realities of providing health care in rural areas and will help better align our hospital with the needs of this community to ensure sustainability for the long-term.
“It is time to write the next chapter in the hospital’s proud history of service to this community and this new facility will help ensure high-quality care for another 70 years,” said Dr. James Priest, chief medical officer for SHRH, “I am excited about the future of Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital.”