MCPS At-Risk Afterschool Snack Program

Mecklenburg County Public Schools announces the sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Snack Program. The same snacks will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.
To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:
- 1. mail: U. S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or
- 2. fax: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or
- 3. email: program.intake@usda.gov
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Snacks will be provided at all Elementary Schools starting February 14th till May 4th. Every Tuesday and Thursday. 4:00 to 4:10. Mecklenburg County Middle School, 2499 Hwy 58, Baskerville, VA 23915. Starting February 13th. till May 3rd every Monday and Wednesday 3:00 – 3:10. For further information please contact: Robin Moore, 175 Mayfield Drive, Boydton 23917. For additional information, you may also contact the Virginia Department of Education, Office of School Nutrition Programs by calling 804-225-2082.