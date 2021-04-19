At 2:32 p.m. on Thursday (April 15), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 47 a half mile north of Route 664.
A 1984 International tractor-trailer was traveling north on Route 47 when it attempted to pass a vehicle in a designated no passing zone. As it moved into the southbound lane, it struck an oncoming 1996 Ford Windstar Van. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to run off the road. The tractor-trailer overturned and caught fire.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, David W. Lacks, 44, of Dunnsville, Va., was transported for treatment of minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Ford, Richard N. Powell, 69, of Clover, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.