Youngkin enacts 11 Executive Actions on Day One

During his first day in office, Governor Glen Youngkin signed nine Day One Executive Actions and two Executive Directives. His Executive Orders aim to fulfill campaign promises such as ending Critical Race Theory being taught in public schools, rescinding his predecessor’s mask mandate in schools, to declare Virginia open for business, and to withdraw from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).
—Executive Order Number One removes Critical Race Theory and, “other inherently divisive concepts,” in order to raise Virginia’s public education academic standards. The executive order states, “Our children deserve far better from their education than to be told what to think… Instead, the foundation of our educational system should be built on teaching our students how to think for themselves.”
The order aims to address this concern by ordering school Superintendents to review all policies, guidelines, websites, and other materials that, “promote inherently divisive concepts” or “endorse divisive or inherently racist concepts” and remove them. Critical Race Theory is a concept grounded in intersectionality that investigates the relationship between racial inequality and law.
—Executive Order Number Two makes masks optional in schools. Youngkin feels that mask mandates for school have been ineffective thus far and that they, “inhibit the ability of children to communicate, delay language development, and impede the growth of emotional and social skills. Some children report difficulty breathing and discomfort as a result of masks. Masks have also increased feelings of isolation, exacerbating mental health issues, which in many cases pose a greater health risk to children than COVID-19.”
COVID’s transmission rate in Virginia has more than doubled—almost tripled—since it’s high point in January 2021. A record number of cases are recorded everyday in Virginia and the United States as a whole, with yesterday’s numbers reaching over 116,000 new cases in Virginia in one day. This heightened transmission rate is due to the Delta and Omicron variants, which are several times more transmissible than the original strain.
—Executive Order Number Three strives to restore Virginia citizens’ integrity and confidence in the Parole Board. The order states, “The Parole Board’s failure to uphold the laws enacted by the General Assembly damaged the integrity of the Commonwealth’s System of Criminal Justice and undermined the confidence of our citizens.”
This executive order allowed Youngkin to terminate the current parole board and select five new, qualified members for the board. The new members will be reviewing the board procedures.
—Executive Order Number Four orders a full investigation into sexual assault at Loudoun County Public Schools that Youngkin believes was handled wrongly. The incident occurred in the spring of 2021, and the assailant was transferred to another Loudoun County High School where he reportedly assaulted another student.
Youngkin’s order states that, “the Loudoun County School Board and school administrators withheld key details and knowingly lied to parents about the assaults.”
—Executive Order Number Five establishes the position of Chief Transformation Officer whose duties will be to, “to help build a culture of transparency, accountability, and constructive challenge across our government; ensure employees at all levels of government are reminded that our government works for the citizens of Virginia; drive changes improving the effectiveness and efficiency of our government through tracking key performance metrics; identify, coordinate, and lead targeted transformation efforts; and all other duties and responsibilities as determined and assigned by the Governor.” I.E. the Chief Transformation Officer will hear out citizens’ concerns and aim to use reforms to address the complaints.
—Executive Order Number Six addresses one of Youngkin’s biggest campaign promises: to open Virginia for business. The order “removes burdensome regulations” from Virginia’s businesses such as removing the “Permanent Standard for Infectious Disease Prevention of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus that Causes COVID-19”, citing that the measure has not had a “measurable impact” on preventing the spread of the disease.
This precaution is what requires employers to take proper precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as prevent asymptomatic COVID positive employees from returning to work until at least 10 days after their first positive test. It also prevents employers from allowing symptomatic employees to return until they have met two out of three of the following criteria: being fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of medication, respiratory symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath have improved, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
—Executive Order Number Seven establishes the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support. This Commission will be responsible for increasing enforcement by coordination with state and local law enforcement, empower survivors by partnering with nonprofits to increase resources for survivors, and enhance trafficking education by increasing awareness of the signs among several other efforts.
—Executive Order Number Eight establishes the Commission to Combat Antisemitism. This commission will work to study and reduce the number of anti-semitic incidents in the Commonwealth. It will also provide Virginia schools with resources to learn about anti-semitism and its ties to the Holocaust.
—Executive Order Number Nine withdraws Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative citing that, “Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) risks contributing to the increased cost of electricity for our citizens.”
—Executive Directive Number One pledges to jumpstart Virginia’s economy by “cutting job-killing regulations” that are not mandated by either the federal or state statue by twenty-five percent.
—Executive Directive Number Two pledges to remove vaccine mandates for all Virginia’s state employees. Executive Branch Employees shall not be required to be vaccinated or disclose their vaccination status as a condition of employment.